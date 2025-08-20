Eduardo Camavinga does Xabi Alonso a huge favor with the new signing: Pay close attention

Real Madrid are still keeping an eye on the transfer market with the idea of strengthening their defense. Although Florentino Pérez has invested heavily this summer, Xabi Alonso believes that they still need a top-level center-back.

That's why one of the names most frequently mentioned on Madrid's agenda is Ibrahima Konaté from Liverpool. Interestingly, Eduardo Camavinga is reportedly already lending a hand in the operation.

The French midfielder keeps a great friendship with Konaté and, according to "donbalón," he's already looking for a house for him in Madrid.

This gesture fuels speculation about his immediate future. At Santiago Bernabéu, they know that the player hasn't renewed his contract with Liverpool yet and that the situation is very favorable for them.

Konaté, the main target for Xabi Alonso

Xabi Alonso doesn't want any surprises in the back line. Dean Huijsen's arrival is exciting, but the coach still doesn't trust Raúl Asencio, David Alaba, or even Antonio Rüdiger.

To this, one must add Militao's physical problems in recent years, which leaves the newly arrived Huijsen as the only guarantee.

| Europa Press, E-Noticies

Given this reality, the Basque coach has requested a priority transfer. The chosen one is Konaté, who's established himself at Liverpool as one of the best center-backs in Europe.

The Frenchman offers physicality, tactical intelligence, and reliability, something that fits perfectly with what Madrid demand to make a qualitative leap in defense.

A signing now or in 2026

The operation has two very clear scenarios. If Konaté rejects the renewal offered by Liverpool, the English club would be open to negotiating a transfer this summer.

However, at Chamartín, they're not willing to pay more than 20 or 25 million euros for a player who will be a free agent in 2026.

| Europa Press

Liverpool believe that the amount should be much higher, as he's a young center-back with great potential. However, Madrid have the upper hand, since they trust Konaté has already decided to wear white.

If that's the case, Florentino Pérez would wait a year to sign him for free, as he's already done in the past with other players.

Camavinga, key piece in the negotiation

The friendship between both footballers could be decisive. Camavinga hasn't just shown him the city, but has also explained what it means to play for Real Madrid.

This adds extra pressure for Liverpool, who are trying to close his renewal as soon as possible.

Meanwhile, at Bernabéu, they keep calm. They know that Konaté is the profile the team needs and that his arrival, whether this summer or the next, will strengthen a defense that remains the main unsolved issue.