Hansi Flick gets very angry and warns the entire locker room: 'This can't happen...'

Barça made their league debut with a resounding 3-0 win over Mallorca. However, Hansi Flick didn't hide his discomfort with the team's performance in the second half. According to the coach, there were lapses, a lack of intensity, and play carried out at "50%," which doesn't meet his demands.

The disappointment isn't tied to the result, but to the attitude observed. Hansi Flick emphasized that he won't tolerate any relaxation at any stage of the match. His message was clear: winning isn't enough if maximum effort isn't demanded in every action.

| Europa Press, E-Noticies

A very direct warning to Barça's 11

Hansi Flick made it clear that only those willing to give total commitment will have a place in the starting eleven. His philosophy for this season is based on high pressing, a high defensive line, and continuous commitment. He didn't hesitate to make it clear that, without that mentality, there will be no room for tactical concessions or relaxation.

The message aims to reinforce that the demand will be constant. In his view, only an eleven united in intensity can aspire to repeat past successes. The key word is individual responsibility within the collective.

Incidents that raise the tension

Beyond the field, the environment doesn't contribute to calm. Hansi Flick has experienced a preseason with uncomfortable trips, facilities that have left much to be desired, and a first friendly almost canceled. Added to this are administrative problems registering players, a situation he considers unacceptable for a club of Barça's stature.

The German coach expressed his concern about these obstacles. He admits patience, but also warns that hopes and planning aren't enough if minimum conditions aren't met. This turbulent environment is an extra source of pressure for the coaching staff and for the team.

Firm support, but without yielding an inch

Despite his anger, Hansi Flick keeps full confidence in the squad's potential. He believes that the mix of youth with names like Lamine Yamal, Gavi, or Fermín and experience like Lewandowski or De Jong represents a solid foundation. He hasn't requested urgent signings and is willing to promote from the academy if necessary, as long as there is total commitment.

The coach's strategy remains to strengthen the existing group. He believes that the key to success lies in reinforcing the balance between emerging talent and experience, without lowering the required standards. Flick seeks a disciplined, intense, and rigorous Barça in every match.