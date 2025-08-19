Lidl madness in the USA: the tastiest new arrival is here and costs just $2.99

Supermarket chains in the United States are surprising everyone each week with products that capture everyone's attention. Customers are looking for new items that combine flavor and price, and it's becoming increasingly difficult to overlook the most eye-catching deals. Lidl has managed to attract fast food lovers with an unexpected launch.

The new product that's causing a sensation is the 1001 Delights Frozen Pide Turkish Style Pizza with Cheese, a product that combines tradition and convenience. It's a Turkish-style pizza, ready to bake, that comes in a package of two units with a weight of 14.1 oz. The most surprising thing is its price: just $2.99 at Lidl, making it an affordable option for those looking for something different.

| Lidl

A unique combination of flavors and convenience

This product stands out for its recipe, which uses 32% wheat flour and 29% Myzithra cheese, made with sheep's and goat's milk, providing an authentic flavor. The blend of spices, yeast, and sourdough gives it a traditional touch, while its pre-cooked preparation allows it to be easily baked at home. This makes it a perfect alternative for a quick meal or a snack at any time of day.

In addition, the pizza is presented frozen, which guarantees its freshness for a longer time and makes it easy to store in the freezer. Each unit has an ideal size for sharing or enjoying individually, and its texture when baked stays crispy on the outside and soft on the inside. This combination of flavor and convenience is precisely what has caused so much excitement among customers.

| Europa Press

A success that surprises everyone

The low price for a package of two pizzas has contributed significantly to the craze in supermarkets. Added to this is its limited availability, which has led to long lines in some stores and a rapid turnover on the shelves. Customers aren't just looking to try the product out of curiosity; many are buying it to always have on hand as a practical and affordable option.

The reception has been greatly favored by the ingredients, highlighting their natural origin and the presence of quality components such as canola oil and Myzithra cheese. Lidl has achieved a balance between authentic flavor and affordable price, offering a surprising item. The combination of Turkish tradition with the convenience of a frozen food has proven to be a real success that keeps customers eager.

The craze it has caused shows that Lidl customers are willing to go for innovative and affordable items. Without a doubt, the arrival of 1001 Delights Frozen Pide Turkish Style Pizza with Cheese will mark a turning point in the chain's frozen section.