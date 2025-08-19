Joan García, the current goalkeeper for Barça, was a vital piece for Espanyol, playing a leading role in the team's survival last season. Joan García became a reliable asset for Manolo González's side, who earned many points thanks to his performances. At the blanquiazul club, nobody doubted that the goalkeeper from Sallent's future was far from Cornellà after his superb season.

During the winter transfer window, Arsenal, the English team, was close to signing the Catalan goalkeeper, but Espanyol rejected the offer from the Londoners. Later, Joan García received several offers from other major European clubs, but surprisingly, he chose the eternal rival. This was an unexpected signing for the perica fans that did not sit well with the blanquiazul club.

This summer, Barça paid the goalkeeper's full release clause, which amounted to €25 million, to make him the starting culé goalkeeper. Joan García valued the blaugrana project led by Flick and the chance to stay in his city with his family. After the great controversy that his signing for Barça has caused at the rival team, Espanyol has sent him a clear message in his league debut.

Espanyol defeat Atlético de Madrid in league debut

Joan García's departure caused fears among the blanquiazul fans as they saw one of their key players in the survival campaign leave the club. However, in their league debut against one of the competition's giants, Atlético de Madrid, they have sent a clear message to the goalkeeper from Sallent. The blanquiazul team managed to come from behind against the colchonero side and ended up defeating them 2-1.

Dimitrovic, the new perico goalkeeper, has made fans forget about Joan García in the debut, delivering a strong performance. He only conceded once, from a direct free kick by Argentine Julián Álvarez. His perfect shot went straight into the top corner past the veteran Serbian goalkeeper, who could do nothing to stop it.

Espanyol forget about Joan García

The fears of the perica supporters regarding Joan García's departure are fading as they see the team's strong performance. In preseason, the team showed great solidity, conceding few goals and winning away against important Bundesliga rivals such as Wolfsburg and Union Berlin. In England, they ended up drawing with a Champions League team like Newcastle.

The great league debut, defeating one of the giants, gives even more credit to the team led by Manolo González. After all, an Atlético de Madrid that made a multi-million euro investment barely troubled the perico goalkeeper. At Espanyol, they are starting to forget about Joan García and know they don't need his services with a reliable Dimitrovic and academy product Angel Fortuño, who has shown he has an important future.