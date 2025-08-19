Bittersweet outcome for Real Madrid with Jude Bellingham's shoulder surgery

Jude Bellingham had suffered a dislocated shoulder since November 2023. Just a few months after signing for Real Madrid, he got injured and since then had to play with a bulky bandage.

During his first season, he already lived with the pain, but he decided to wait until after the Club World Cup to undergo surgery.

His decision was brave, as it means missing an important stretch of the schedule. Jude Bellingham knew there was no other solution if he wanted to get rid of the problems for good. The surgery was the only way to leave behind a pain that accompanied him in every match.

Surgery after the Club World Cup

Jude Bellingham finally decided to have shoulder surgery. Although the procedure was a success and his recovery is progressing better than expected, the timeline can't be shortened.

Real Madrid's midfielder will be out until October, which means he'll miss the start of La Liga and the beginning of the Champions League.

| Europa Press

The Englishman underwent surgery last July 17, right after the Club World Cup. Since then, he's been working hard at Valdebebas to be in the best possible shape, but he won't be able to take hits to the affected area until after the second international break of the season. That's why he won't return before matchday 9 of La Liga.

Constant effort in recovery

Since the surgery, Bellingham hasn't stopped. During his vacation, he posted images training with the area constantly monitored by the medical staff.

Once he rejoined the discipline of the white club, he's been following a demanding plan to shorten the timeline as much as possible, although the doctors insist he can't push himself.

| Europa Press

At Real Madrid, they're satisfied with his progress. He runs, trains, and keeps a high level of intensity, but he can't collide or take contact until the joint is fully healed. That's why his return will only happen after the October international break.

Calendar marked in red

Bellingham's absence will be felt. Xabi Alonso won't be able to count on him for the first eight La Liga matchdays or the first two Champions League fixtures.

The team thus loses a key player in creation and in getting into the box, one of last season's top scorers.

At the club, they trust he'll reappear against Getafe on matchday 9. That match is the prelude to the first Clásico of the season, scheduled for October 26 at Santiago Bernabéu.

If all goes well, Bellingham will be ready just in time for the most important fixture at the start of the season.