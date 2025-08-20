Adrián Cordero Vega gets the 'OK' from CTA after the Madrid-Osasuna LaLiga match: 'Very good'

Madrid won by the minimum (1-0) in their league debut against Osasuna and, once again, the focus of attention was on the refereeing controversy led by Cordero Vega. Adrián Cordero Vega, better known as Cordero Vega, was the main referee of the match between Real Madrid and Osasuna and, therefore, he was the one who called a questionable penalty on Mbappé. From the capital of Spain, it is considered that the penalty was very clear, but the truth is that in the Technical Committee of Referees (CTA) it raised some doubts.

In addition, Cordero Vega sent off Bretones for an unintentional slap to Gonzalo in stoppage time, a decision he got right without VAR intervention and with the help of the assistant. In the eyes of the CTA, Cordero Vega's refereeing was correct, especially because he did not make much use of VAR, which is something that is sought after during this new season.

Furthermore, Cordero Vega did not get into many disputes with the players, so his refereeing is highly regarded by the CTA, which this year will begin to punish. Real Madrid started the league with a win thanks to a goal by Mbappé, who converted the penalty he himself won. While it is true that Cordero Vega received the "OK" from the CTA, Osasuna and many fans on social media protested the decision, a somewhat controversial one: it seems that it is Mbappé who commits the foul.

Madrid's victory was overshadowed, once again, by the refereeing controversy. Although the CTA congratulated Cordero Vega, many fans believe that Madrid have already "committed the first theft of the year in the league." The reason? They believe there was no penalty on Mbappé, but rather it is the Madrid player who steps on Juan Cruz's leg, so it should be an offensive foul.

For now, the CTA has not commented, but they viewed Cordero Vega's performance favorably, so the Cantabrian referee will not receive any punishment after his match. Another topic was the possible improper line-up of Franco Mastantuono, but Osasuna announced that they would not report it, so, apparently, there is no open case or pending resolution.

At Barça, however, they are amazed. First because of the penalty on Mbappé, "very borderline," according to FC Barcelona executives, then with the line-up of Franco Mastantuono, who has a reserve team registration after costing €63 million (€63 million).