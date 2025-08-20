Confirmed, Xabi Alonso takes down Florentino's favorite: 'Mastantuono's situation doesn't...'

Xabi Alonso has started the national league championship on the right foot with Madrid, but he knows he needs to take a step forward if he wants to keep surpassing rivals in Spain. The match against Osasuna wasn't brilliant, but it served to start drawing conclusions, especially with a player who will no longer have a place in Madrid because of Mastantuono. Franco Mastantuono made his debut and was acclaimed by Santiago Bernabéu: Xabi Alonso is betting on him, but he's dropping Florentino Pérez's big favorite, who will have to say goodbye to Real Madrid.

Despite having trained with the rest of the group for less than 10 days (10 días), Xabi Alonso wanted to give Franco Mastantuono his debut, since he has seen that the Argentine is very different. In fact, because of Franco Mastantuono's strong performance, Xabi Alonso has decided to drop Florentino Pérez's big favorite, who will find it difficult, if not impossible, to get playing time. Franco Mastantuono has already won the battle: he debuts to an ovation at Bernabéu and forces him to be left out, Xabi Alonso's decision is now 100% final.

| @franco.mastantuono

"What Franco Mastantuono is doing makes no sense," sources from the 'staff' of Real Madrid explain, who believe that, sooner rather than later, he will become a starter with Xabi Alonso's team. In fact, Xabi Alonso has already shown that Florentino Pérez's favorite isn't untouchable, which is why the president could take action very soon. Xabi Alonso drops him and Florentino Pérez gets the message perfectly: Franco Mastantuono shines and eclipses the power of another star who could leave before the transfer window closes.

Confirmed, Xabi Alonso drops Florentino's favorite: "What Mastantuono is doing..."

Xabi Alonso knows that Madrid is coming off a practically trophyless season and that Madridists have raised their expectations a lot, since they want to see a champion team again. That being said, Xabi Alonso is willing to not let anything slide, so he's dropped one of the signings who was supposed to be essential. The league debut was bitter, but it made it clear that Franco Mastantuono, who just turned 18 years old, is ready to start for Real Madrid.

Xabi Alonso is a straightforward coach and he knows that Real Madrid needs to win again, so he will make drastic decisions, no matter who is affected. In this regard, the coach from Tolosa has decided to drop one of Florentino Pérez's big favorites and note that it's not Rodrygo, who didn't play any minutes. It's clear that Rodrygo is on his way out, but Alonso has sent another message to Florentino: he isn't counting on a starter who's focused on other things at the start of the season.

Xabi Alonso tells Florentino Pérez: "Franco Mastantuono, Mbappé and 9 more..."

Franco Mastantuono's debut was very good and Xabi Alonso, who has seen a lot in him, wants him to be a starter as soon as possible. For that, Xabi Alonso is aware that he will have to sideline Vinícius Júnior, who was already substituted against Osasuna and isn't untouchable for Xabi Alonso: he sees himself out.

For Xabi Alonso, Franco Mastantuono could be Mbappé's best partner, which is why Vinícius Júnior would be left out, sooner rather than later, of Madrid's starting eleven. It's still too soon to be sure, but Xabi Alonso speaks wonders about Franco Mastantuono and it's only a matter of time before he becomes an undisputed starter: problems for Florentino Pérez's favorite.