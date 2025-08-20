Goodbye to Atlético de Madrid to sign for Barça: Joan Laporta wants him now

A star is going through a period of growing frustration at Atlético de Madrid. The titleless season and painful eliminations have undermined his trust in the rojiblanco project. In addition, the possible departure of his friend Rodrigo De Paul has further strained his emotional bond with the club.

In this situation, the Argentine forward has issued a clear ultimatum for 2025-2026: if Atlético don't achieve sporting success, he'll be open to leaving. That determination puts the spotlight on his immediate future and creates unease among the colchonero environment. The fans are beginning to wonder if the club will be able to keep him at a key moment in his career.

Barça, waiting for the right moment

In this scenario, Barça emerges as the most attractive alternative. Joan Laporta already considers him a key piece for his team's offensive future. The culé president sees Julián Álvarez as a young, ambitious forward with great potential, ideal for the generational change the board is preparing.

A strategic plan is being drawn up to sign him when the ideal window opens, probably in 2026. The idea is for him to arrive as Robert Lewandowski's successor, combining youth, quality, and commitment. The board believe his profile fits perfectly in the new era the club is looking to consolidate.

An operation with financial obstacles and multi-million clauses

Atlético, aware of the interest, has raised the price to keep him. The release clause reaches prohibitive figures, with amounts that could exceed €120 million. This becomes a complicated barrier for Barça and a clear message of resistance from the Madrid club.

However, the culé movement is under constant observation. Next season, with economic adjustments and the natural departure of some older players, could provide a more favorable context to approach the operation. Joan Laporta trusts that, when the time comes, the sporting project will be attractive enough to entice the forward.

Julián Álvarez, key piece and shared ambition

For Julián Álvarez, this situation marks a turning point. If Atlético manage to change course and achieve objectives, he could reconsider his future. If there are no clear signs of improvement, his intention is clear: to explore other options.

At Barça, Laporta and his coaching staff continue to evaluate him as a medium-term solution. The Argentine forward fits with the playing philosophy, youth, and ambition the Catalan club is seeking. A signing that generates excitement, but one that will depend on sporting and economic factors in the short term.