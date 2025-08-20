Leo Messi's friend is getting closer to Barça: Deco is already studying the feasibility of his signing

Leo Messi's friend is going through deep disappointment after a trophyless season with Atlético de Madrid. The failure at the Club World Cup has heightened his frustration and is putting pressure on the rojiblanco project. With a current contract, he has made it clear that if he doesn't see a winning ambition in 2025-2026, he will consider leaving.

This strong stance reflects his ambition. The Argentine forward has already experienced moments of success at River and Manchester City and is looking for an environment with high goals. That mentality puts him on the radar of clubs undergoing sporting reconstruction.

| Europa Press

Deco studies Leo Messi's friend's signing closely

At Barça, Deco has already put Julián Álvarez under observation. They see him as the ideal profile for the offensive replacement after Robert Lewandowski, thanks to his youth, talent, and commitment. His affinity with Lionel Messi, a friend from the Argentine national team, adds an emotional nuance to the culé interest.

Deco knows the operation will be demanding. Atlético de Madrid keeps a firm stance, with high clauses and resistance to negotiate. Even so, Barça are working on complex formulas, which would include possible player exchanges to balance the financial operation.

| E-Noticies, @FCBarcelona_es

The economic and sporting context at stake

The signing will not only depend on the footballer's desire. Barça's financial situation forces them to handle the market with caution and creativity. Deco has already shown the ability to plan in the medium term and prioritize sustainable projects.

It will be key to follow Atlético's progress in the 2025-2026 season. If the rojiblanco club doesn't improve results, their stance could become more flexible. In that case, Deco could speed up the process and make him a bet for generational renewal.

A technical and human fit with emotional weight

In football terms, Julián Álvarez offers mobility, high pressing, and finishing; he fits with the style Barça are seeking in the medium term. His experience with Messi in the Argentine national team could ease his adaptation to the culé environment. This profile, with projection and commitment, is what Deco values to strengthen the sporting project.

Although the signing is not underway, the combination of circumstances such as frustration, ambition, and strategic planning make him a real candidate. For Julián, moving to Barça would mean advancing in his career. For Deco, it would be a valuable operation if it can be carried out intelligently.