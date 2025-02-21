Surprise Statement From Sofía Suescun About Her Life With Kiko Jiménez: 'it's Clear'

After a few days away from social media, Sofía Suescun has returned to her Instagram profile with a new and revealing statement related to her life with Kiko Jiménez. "It's clear that the strongest impacts we suffer in life come unexpectedly," the content creator lamented.

There is no doubt that 'the queen of reality shows' is going through one of the most bittersweet moments of her life. A feeling that originates from her well-known estrangement from her mother.

Several months ago, and after her last big family argument, Sofía Suescun decided to cut all ties with Maite Galdeano. A decision that, although it has allowed her to fully enjoy her relationship with Kiko Jiménez, was not well received by the former bus driver.

So much so that, during all these months, the Navarrese has done everything possible to get her daughter's attention and thus be able to restore the bond that united them. However, realizing that the influencer was not willing to give in, Maite has taken a new and controversial measure.

It has been confirmed that Galdeano has bought a plot of land next to her daughter's house with the intention of living there, despite the young woman asking for time and space. As expected, this and the rest of the decisions made by the Navarrese have managed to affect her daughter, Sofía Suescun.

So much so that, a few days ago, Kiko Jiménez's girlfriend decided to completely disappear from social media, something that has managed to worry several of her followers. Now, the young woman has returned to her Instagram profile with a new and unexpected reflection related to her more personal life.

Sofía Suescun Issues a Statement Related to Her Life with Kiko Jiménez: "Find the Positive"

This Thursday, February 20, after days away from social media, Sofía Suescun surprised her more than 1.5 million Instagram followers with a new post.

Through a statement issued in the stories of said social network, the influencer wanted to announce her return to these platforms. Additionally, she wanted to take the opportunity to share a deep reflection on the life she shares with Kiko Jiménez:

"I'm back, loves. I've taken these days to reflect. It's clear that the strongest impacts we suffer in life, whether good or bad, come unexpectedly, without planning, without being able to stop them."

However, despite her feelings, Sofía Suescun has assured that the important thing in these cases is "to find the positive in each of" these "impacts."

"Not trying to seek continuous questions that lead us nowhere or precise explanations, because sometimes they simply don't exist. What exists is this wonderful life we have to enjoy and live with those who add to us and do us good," added Kiko Jiménez's girlfriend.