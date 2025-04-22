Surprise Statement from Paz Padilla: She No Longer Hides and Wants to Confess Everything

Paz Padilla has broken her usual discretion about her private life. The Andalusian wanted to dedicate a few words to the man with whom she currently shares her life. A moving message that shows what Fran Medina means to her: "Thank you for appearing in my life when everything had collapsed," can be read in the aforementioned message.

Words of gratitude with which Padilla hints at what she has learned alongside her partner. "You have helped me with your compassion and understanding to create a new future without forgetting, remembering every step of my life and all those who formed it," she continues writing.

| Instagram, @paz_padilla

The presenter also shared an image in which both appear from behind. To the man who is by her side today, Paz Padilla thanks him for enduring her tears, for hugging her in silence, and for loving her loved ones. Additionally, she notes that he is a very hardworking, cheerful person who always follows her in her "craziness."

Paz Padilla Unexpectedly Dedicates a Few Words to the Person Who Occupies Her Heart

The truth is that the last few weeks have been very intense for Paz Padilla. In addition to filming Cuerpos locos, a movie she stars in alongside Antonio Resines, she has to add her commitments with No Ni Ná. A fashion brand that Padilla has with her daughter, Anna Padilla.

Additionally, the former presenter of Sálvame recently reopened the bar her brother managed in Cádiz. It should be remembered that Luis Padilla passed away unexpectedly last October, which was a heavy blow for the television personality.

Despite everything she is experiencing, Paz wanted to make room to dedicate some emotional words to her partner. "Life united us to support each other as we cross it, with you I am not afraid, thank you, I love you," she concludes her speech, a true declaration of intentions.

| Mediaset

Paz Padilla hasn't had time lately to upload content to her social media. A fact that her followers, who keep track of her movements through her public profile, don't take well. However, this time, Padilla made an exception to show gratitude to the person by her side.

"These last few months have been physically very tough and mentally fulfilling. My days start at 6 and end later than I would like," she wrote a few days ago.

Paz Padilla Shows What It Means for Her to Have Her Partner by Her Side

A publication in which she gave details of the complicated routine she has been subjected to in recent weeks. Paz Padilla acknowledged feeling "exhausted" after more than two months without a single day off.

Even so, Paz assured that she feels "very happy and fortunate." For her, it is a true privilege to be able to work with her daughter, with her family, and with colleagues she already considers part of her closest circle.

| @paz_padilla, Instagram

After the death of her husband, Antonio Juan Vidal, in 2020 due to a brain tumor, Paz has found love again in Fran Medina. A photographer and civil guard who has become a key support in her life in recent times.