Surprise Statement From Jessica Bueno, Kiko Rivera's Ex: 'i've Decided...'

Jessica Bueno, Kiko Rivera's ex, isn't going through her best moment. Recently, she broke up with Luitingo, leaving her absolutely devastated. A situation that has now led her to surprise with a statement on social media.

She has used Instagram to reveal how she feels after separating from her boyfriend. But also to announce something unexpected: "I've decided that I'm not going to stay trapped in pain." Immediately after, she revealed what she is going to do from now on to move forward with her life.

| Mediaset

Jessica Bueno, Kiko Rivera's Ex, Faces a New Romantic Breakup

Jessica Bueno's love life has been the subject of media attention on several occasions. Her relationship with Kiko Rivera, Isabel Pantoja's son, was much talked about, especially after the birth of their son Francisco. Although their romance didn't last, both have maintained a cordial relationship for the well-being of their child in common.

Later, she rebuilt her romantic life with Jota Peleteiro, whose marriage ended abruptly. And, just over a year ago, she started a relationship with Luitingo.

The couple seemed solid and happy, sharing moments together on social media and at public events. However, a few days ago they announced their separation, surprising many of their followers.

Since then, much information has emerged about it, such as that they broke up because he has changed a lot since they returned to Seville. And even that she caught him in lies.

Whatever the case, what is clear is that Kiko Rivera's ex hasn't hesitated to show herself absolutely devastated on social media. She has acknowledged her pain and how hard it is to lose the person she loved and shared a life with. Hence, she has caused a wave of concern among her loyal followers.

| Europa Press

Jessica Bueno's Unexpected Statement

To her fans, she has now directed a statement on Instagram, in which she has made clear how she is, but also what she has determined she is going to do. She has done it with a video of different images of herself, which she has joined with the following text: "Today I want to open my heart and share how I feel. I'm going through a difficult time, with a broken heart, because relationships sometimes don't work, despite there being love and mutual effort."

"There are no culprits, only acceptance that this stage has come to an end. Now begins a new one where I have to heal and learn about myself to move forward." With these words, Jessica acknowledges the pain of the separation but also shows a positive attitude and determination not to remain stuck in suffering.

Additionally, she has shared her decision to focus on her well-being and personal growth: "The truth is it hurts, and there are days when sadness overwhelms me. But in the midst of this emotional storm, I've decided that I'm not going to stay trapped in pain. I want to learn from this last experience and come out stronger."

"It's normal for me to be sad, but I also know that this moment doesn't define who I am. There's a spark inside me that still shines, and I'm trying to rediscover it. I'm giving myself permission to feel, but also to heal."

These reflections demonstrate her intention to transform a painful situation into an opportunity for self-discovery. And, of course, for personal improvement.

The model has also mentioned the importance of surrounding herself with people who support and encourage her: "I'm working on focusing on myself, on what makes me happy. Getting to know myself better, healing wounds, surrounding myself with people who support me and reminding myself daily that I deserve happiness. I know the healing process takes time, but every small step counts."

To which she added: "I'm trying to understand that life is stages and now a new one begins for me. So here I am, with a broken heart but determined to rise again. And focused on everything I have to learn on this path to self-love and eager to see what that will mean for me."

Finally, she has thanked the support received during this challenging period. She has done so by saying: "Thank you all for joining me on this journey, filling me with so much love."

In conclusion, Jessica Bueno has once again demonstrated her strength and resilience. Her recent statement reflects the pain of a breakup but also the hope and determination of a woman who chooses to move forward, learn, and grow.