Munuera Montero receives a severe punishment after the Mallorca-Barça match: 'Out of La Liga'

José Luis Munuera Montero, better known as Munuera Montero, was the main protagonist of the first league match of the season between Mallorca and Barça, which ended with a Barça rout (0-3). The referee from Jaén, who has been officiating in the top division for several seasons, sent off two Mallorca players and was too lenient when booking Barça players. Munuera Montero already stirred up a lot of controversy last season, especially after sending off Jude Bellingham, but this season it seems everything will remain the same.

La Liga has already started for Barça and, despite the comfortable win at Son Moix, the match was more eventful than initially expected. Barça controlled the match from start to finish, but it should be noted that Mallorca played with two fewer players for almost the entire match due to the expulsions of Muriqi and Morlanes. Munuera Montero made the right call when showing those red cards: Morlanes received a second yellow for dissent and Muriqi was shown a straight red for a hard tackle on Joan García.

However, Comité Técnico de Árbitros (CTA), which this year has undergone several changes imposed by Rafael Louzán, is very disappointed with Munuera Montero's management. The referee from Jaén made the right decisions in both sendings-off, but he made mistakes by not punishing a hard tackle by Raphinha and in the management of Ferran's goal. After the controversy, Mallorca exploded against Munuera Montero and the referee from the Royal Spanish Football Federation, sadly, will receive a severe punishment for making mistakes at Son Moix.

Munuera Montero receives a severe punishment after Mallorca-Barça: "out of La Liga"

CTA wants to avoid controversy every matchday, but, for now, it's not possible. Munuera Montero made quite a few mistakes during Mallorca-Barça and, after this match, will receive a severe and desired punishment from CTA. According to the 'X' (formerly Twitter) account 'Archivo VAR', CTA believes Munuera Montero should have stopped play after the blow to Raíllo's head.

"Munuera Montero had time and opportunity to stop play, especially when the ball was in the air," the same account points out. It should be remembered that, after the ball hit Raíllo, Mallorca player, on the head, Ferran Torres scored the second goal of the match at Son Moix, making it 0-2.

CTA is unhappy with Munuera Montero and is preparing a severe punishment to start setting boundaries in this new league season. CTA wants to avoid mistakes and, above all, wants to avoid them going unpunished or without consequences, so Munuera Montero will be punished after the Mallorca-Barça match in Spanish league.

On top of all this, it seems that Munuera Montero will be, at the very least, sidelined for one matchday from refereeing Spanish LaLiga matches: it will be said that it's "protection," but it will be a real freeze-out.