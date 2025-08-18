Deco negotiates with Roma, millions rain down on Barça: who's leaving?

Deco, as sporting director of Barça, is pulling strings not only in direct arrivals and departures, but also in secondary operations that can provide financial relief for the club. In this context, the situation of Ez Abde arises, whose name is once again gaining traction in Italy. The Moroccan, currently a Betis player, could become an unexpected source of income for the Culers.

AS Roma have shown strong interest in acquiring Ez Abde's services, and the figure being discussed is around €20 million. For the Italian club, strengthening the wing with an unbalancing winger is a priority, and the former Barça player fits that profile. The deal could be finalized in the coming days if Betis accept the proposal.

| @realbetisbalompie

An unexpected benefit for Barça

Barça, despite having sold Abde in 2023, kept a percentage of his rights that now becomes highly relevant. It's a 20% share that would allow them to receive about €4 million if the transfer is completed at the figures being discussed. While not a huge amount, it's considered essential in the club's current financial situation.

In the struggle to balance the books and comply with LaLiga's Fair Play, every income counts. The €4 million from this operation would help register pending players and ease a summer marked by the need for liquidity. For Deco, who's seeking creative solutions, these types of clauses are true lifelines.

Deco takes advantage of past clauses

The sporting director understands that not everything depends on selling first-team footballers. Sometimes, the secret lies in capitalizing on residual rights negotiated in previous transfers. This way, Barça could obtain fresh money without weakening the squad or moving key pieces.

Ez Abde arrived at Betis labeled as a promising player and has shown flashes of quality in the last season. However, Roma see him as a market opportunity and are willing to make a strong bet. Betis, with their own needs, wouldn't be opposed to a sale that generates significant profit.

Barça are watching from a distance, aware that the final decision doesn't depend on them, but knowing they can come out winners in any case. The millions that come in from this indirect transfer won't solve all the problems, but they do provide room to maneuver. For a club that closely monitors every figure, these types of operations are more valuable than they seem.