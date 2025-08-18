T-Mobile's special nod to millions of Americans: They couldn't make it any easier for you

With the upcoming return to classes, T-Mobile and its virtual operator Ultra Mobile have launched a promotion that has caught the attention of many Americans. The offer is so attractive that it seems tailor-made for students, families, or anyone who wants to save, but without giving up a good connection.

If you were looking for an affordable and functional phone plan, this could be the perfect opportunity. Ultra Mobile, which operates on T-Mobile's national network, has launched its annual back to school promotion, with data plans starting at just $10 per month.

However, there's a small detail: that price is valid if you choose a multi-month plan, whether it's three, six, or twelve months. Even so, the savings are considerable compared to regular rates. This makes this promotion one of the most competitive at the moment within the mobile phone market.

For example, you can sign up for a 3-month plan for $30, which means paying $10 per month. The 6-month plan costs $60, and the 12-month plan is $120. All these plans include 4 GB (4 GB) of data per month, a reasonable amount if you use your phone for social media, messaging, browsing, and email.

Normally, these plans cost $48, $90, and $156 respectively, which means discounts of 37%, 33%, and 23%.

T-Mobile clarifies the conditions

You should keep in mind that payment is made in advance. That is, to access the annual plan promotion, you'll have to pay the $120 in a single payment. In addition, taxes and fees are not included, so the final cost may be slightly higher.

Even so, it remains one of the cheapest offers in the phone sector. Ultra Mobile, as an MVNO of T-Mobile, takes advantage of one of the most robust and reliable networks in the country. This means that, even if you pay less, you'll still enjoy good coverage and quality of service.

Additionally, this operator has a strong focus on travelers and people with family abroad. It offers international calls, text messages, and data at very affordable prices. This makes it a popular alternative for those who need to stay connected in different countries.

This promotion will be available from August 11 to September 14, 2025, which gives you enough time to decide if it fits your needs. It's not necessary to sign any long-term contract, and once the contracted period ends, you can renew or change your plan without penalties.