Verizon changes course: it listens to its customers and is willing to backtrack

Verizon has caused a lot of buzz among its customers in recent months. Some changes in its policy and unpopular decisions have sparked criticism and doubts. However, something is starting to change.

Recently, the company has shown clear signs that it is willing to listen to its users. Most importantly, it could reverse one of its most controversial decisions.

In recent years, Verizon, like other major companies, has strongly invested in artificial intelligence (AI) to improve its services. One of the most affected areas has been customer service. Automation promised greater speed, efficiency, and a lower margin of error.

But not everything has gone as they expected. Customers have spoken, and the company finally seems to be listening.

Verizon has a report that explains everything

According to a report published by Verizon, one of the biggest complaints from users is the difficulty of speaking with a real person when they need help. Many customers feel frustrated when they are assisted by automated systems that do not solve their problems or do not fully understand their inquiries.

In fact, the study points out that users are much more satisfied when they are assisted by a human being. This data has led Verizon to reconsider its strategy. The company now acknowledges that a customer service model based solely on AI agents is not what its customers want.

Although technology can be useful, it should not completely replace the human factor. Instead of eliminating jobs and relying only on AI, Verizon has announced its intention to combine both worlds. That is, human agents will remain the central axis of the service, supported by technological tools that help them work better.

This change is not only about service quality. It also responds to internal concerns. Some employees have pointed out that certain AI systems add extra charges to customers' bills without warning, which causes anger and complaints.

Criticism of Verizon repeats itself

Verizon has been criticized for removing loyalty discounts and for making decisions that have caused many customers to leave the company. This new approach may be a way to regain trust. The operator has already started launching offers and promotions to try to win back its former users.

The operator seems to be taking a step back to move forward more consciously. It has understood that technology, no matter how advanced it is, can't fully replace the warmth and understanding that a person offers. Listening to the customer, adapting, and correcting mistakes may be the key to restoring the connection with those who really matter.