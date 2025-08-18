Unbelievable: Franco Mastantuono causes Xabi Alonso to separate him from a teammate

Franco Mastantuono is Real Madrid's latest signing, and the fans have shown particular excitement about his arrival in the capital. Real Madrid is going through a period of changes, and everything that comes to the club is welcome. Florentino has gotten to work and doesn't want the organization to suffer any longer.

Real Madrid has closed out a year in a way that nobody expected; practically empty-handed and with an unusual play style. In fact, Los Blancos have set Carlo aside and have chosen Xabi Alonso, who wants to revive the team. Franco Mastantuono, who has just joined, has made it necessary for him to be separated from one of his teammates during training.

Franco Mastantuono and his arrival at Real Madrid

Franco Mastantuono has established himself as one of the greatest young prospects in the soccer scene, but he hasn't had it easy. The Argentine was announced as Real Madrid's new signing several weeks ago, but he couldn't join the squad due to legal issues. The striker couldn't join the dynamics of Los Blancos until he reached adulthood.

Franco Mastantuono turned 18 on the 14th of this month and quickly got to work with his new team. In addition to his presentation as a Real Madrid player, Franco has already joined the first team's training sessions. Interestingly, Xabi Alonso has had to separate him from one of his teammates.

During a drill, Franco Mastantuono and Trent started delivering perfect crosses, and Xabi Alonso decided it was best to separate them. Laughing, the coach made it clear to them that he was separating them because there was no way they'd miss a single one. Besides seeming to have integrated perfectly, the connection with Trent could be key.

Franco Mastantuono and Trent, a lethal flank for Xabi Alonso

Both play on the right side, so Franco Mastantuono and Trent could form one of the most feared flanks on the continent. Although for now there's nothing to indicate they'll be starters, both stars will have their moment sooner or later. In any case, the reality is that the Argentine has just landed in the capital, so his debut might take a little while to arrive.

Tomorrow we'll see if Franco Mastantuono ends up in Xabi Alonso's starting eleven, but it's unlikely. We'll have to follow Los Blancos' match so we don't miss any updates.