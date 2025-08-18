Barça, still affected by the departure of Iñigo Martínez, is working intensively with the goal of signing a new center-back before the transfer window closes. The duo formed by Pau Cubarsí and Ronald Araújo is well-liked, but the truth is that Deco has listened to Flick and knows that Barça needs another new center-back. Deco's idea is clear: he wants to sign the new Iñigo Martínez, who plays for Athletic Club and who would arrive at Barça in these last days of the transfer window.

Barça has already started the Liga, but the competitive demands force Deco to turn to the transfer window, especially after the departure of Iñigo Martínez. The Basque defender, now at Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nasrr, has left an almost indelible mark, but Deco wants to replace him with a TOP signing. Barça doesn't have much salary cap space, but Deco has set his sights on the new Iñigo Martínez: an urgent signing to satisfy and reassure Flick a bit, who is still affected.

| @FCBarcelona_es

Iñigo Martínez was an undisputed starter at Barça, which is why Deco has work ahead before the transfer window closes. Flick's idea is to rely on Ronald Araújo, but Deco knows that the German coach needs a center-back who is good on the ball and, physically, is as strong as a bull. Deco has scouted the transfer window and already has a solution: the new Iñigo Martínez is one step away from becoming a culer, a meeting is already underway and there may be news soon.

Official, Deco meets with the new Iñigo Martínez: "Confirmed signing, urgent"

With Iñigo Martínez's departure and the sale of VIP seats, Barça is optimistic and dreams of closing the signing of a new defender. Deco is the first to back the signing of Alessandro Bastoni, but the German coach wants the signing to happen now and, therefore, has met with another center-back. The Italian center-back is, for now, just a dream: Deco has another target, he plays for Athletic Club and would arrive to be important this very season.

Many media outlets claim that Barça won't sign anyone to replace Iñigo Martínez, but "e-Notícies" can confirm that the club is working quietly to sign defenders. Deco's main idea is to fight for or, at least, try to sign a defender who strongly reminds of Iñigo Martínez, who recently announced his departure from Barça. Deco isn't wasting time and knows that there is little time left before the transfer window closes: Barça's sporting director could announce a new blockbuster signing.

Deco meets with Barça's new defender: "Young, cheap and strongly reminds of Iñigo Martínez..."

The summer transfer window remains open, so Barça can still react to the unexpected loss of Iñigo Martínez, who has signed for Ronaldo's Al-Nasrr. Alessandro Bastoni and Andrés Cuenca are the main alternatives, but Deco has proposed an option valued at €3 million ($3.3 million) and Barça has decided to seriously consider it. The budget is limited, but Deco knows that, once there is "fair play," Barça will have money to face the arrival of a defender capable of being a starter.

The defender Deco is said to have met with is Jon de Luis, a center-back for Bilbao Athletic who is only 22 years old. Barça likes De Luis a lot, especially because he would join with a reserve team contract and wouldn't take up too much salary space, something essential given Barça's current financial situation. Flick is said to have given the "OK" to the operation led by Deco: the new Iñigo Martínez would arrive at Barça to be important right away, according to official sources from the Catalan entity.