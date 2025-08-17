The menu that many had been waiting 20 years for has returned to McDonald's in the US

Nostalgia is a very powerful tool for brands today. McDonald’s has managed to take advantage of this trend to reconnect with their followers. The fast food chain has just surprised everyone with a very desired comeback.

After bringing back the famous Snack Wrap and other classic products, McDonald’s is launching a menu that revives the McDonaldland characters. This fictional universe was part of their customers' imagination for decades. The new McDonaldland Meal includes a themed shake and collectible items to excite all the fans.

| McDonalds

The return of the McDonaldland universe and its characters

McDonaldland was an imaginary world inhabited by characters like Ronald McDonald, Grimace, and the Hamburglar. During the 70s, 80s, and 90s, these icons were the face of the brand in advertising campaigns. However, in the early 2000s, they disappeared, leaving many followers feeling nostalgic, reveals All Recipes.

In recent years, McDonald’s has been bringing back some of these characters with special releases. The Grimace Shake and the McNugget Buddies toys were signs of a bigger comeback. Now, the McDonaldland Meal brings the whole classic gang together in a single menu, something that hadn't happened in over 20 years.

The menu offers the Mt McDonaldland Shake, a shake with a striking design that represents the volcano and clouds of the McDonaldland world. The chain keeps the flavor a secret so customers can discover it when they try it. In addition, the menu includes the option to choose between a Quarter Pounder with cheese or 10 pieces of Chicken McNuggets, accompanied by French fries and a can with postcards and stickers.

| McDonalds

An experience that goes beyond food

The presentation of the McDonaldland Meal isn't limited to the food. The packaging is full of details that reference the characters, such as the presence of Mayor McCheese on the boxes. This creates a nostalgic and special experience for customers.

Moreover, this initiative extends to the digital world. On McDonaldland.com, followers can discover more about the universe and buy exclusive merchandise. The collaboration with brands like PacSun and Away strengthens the emotional connection with McDonald’s. The available items range from clothing to accessories, all inspired by the classic characters. This allows fans to take a piece of McDonaldland with them beyond the restaurant.

The announcement caused a great stir on social media, where many fans expressed their excitement and joy. For many, it's a chance to relive childhood memories. This comeback is not only a commercial success, but also brings back a beloved symbol from McDonald’s history.