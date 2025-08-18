Roony Bardghji has been one of this summer's additions and the fans have shown they're pleased with his arrival. The striker joined as an under-the-radar signing and without generating many expectations, but he quickly proved that he has a lot of soccer in his boots. In fact, a good portion of the supporters have repeatedly asked to see him more on the field.

The reality is that Flick has given opportunities to all the members of the squad and the preseason has been very useful. The coach hasn't shown preferences and everyone has had their moment to shine, including Roony Bardghji. Now, unfortunately for a young talent, the recent signing blocks his entry into the first team.

Roony Bardghji and his future with Flick

Roony Bardghji has gone through very tough times this past year; a serious injury caused his career to come to a complete halt. Despite his knee problems, Bardghji worked very hard to recover his level and earn a spot on the team. His desire to succeed and the soccer he has in his boots have led him to sign for one of the best teams, Barça.

Roony Bardghji cost Barça less than 3 million and Flick saw something in him that made him accept his signing. Hansi doesn't let anyone tell him how to manage his squad, so he takes responsibility for the decisions. The German believes he can contribute a lot in attack, especially when it comes to rotation.

The only problem with Roony Bardghji's arrival is that it has left Dani Rodríguez with no options to move up to the first team. The young striker made his debut against Valladolid this past season, but he injured his shoulder at the 40-minute mark. The fans were disappointed, as the winger was having a great match on his special day.

Dani Rodríguez, a possible departure

Flick wanted to count on Dani Rodríguez this preseason, but the recovery hadn't finished and he still wasn't ready. Finally, with Roony Bardghji's signing, it's very likely that Dani won't have a place in the squad. Although the coach wants him, the reality is that right now there are several forwards on the bench.

Dani could play in the first division, so it's not expected that he'll settle for staying with the reserves for another year. For this reason, it's possible that Dani Rodríguez will push for a departure in search of minutes with a top-level team.