Official, he will not play against Osasuna: Thiago Pitarch and Aurélien Tchouaméni are taking a risk

Real Madrid are preparing for their LaLiga 2025/26 debut next Tuesday, August 19, against Osasuna at Santiago Bernabéu. This match takes on special significance, as Barça are coming off a win.

This could allow them to move ahead in the standings if Madrid don't secure all three points. Faced with this pressure, Xabi Alonso plans to field his best available team.

However, a significant absence has disrupted the Spanish coach's plans: Eduardo Camavinga. The French midfielder suffered a sprain in his right ankle during a training session and will be out of action for about ten days, ruling him out for the start of LaLiga. This injury adds to a series of physical problems that Camavinga has dragged through the past season, causing concern within the club.

Aurélien Tchouaméni: the natural replacement

With Camavinga out, Aurélien Tchouaméni emerges as the most logical option to fill the midfield position. The French midfielder has shown his versatility and quality in previous seasons, being able to play both as a defensive pivot and as an interior midfielder. His ability to win back possession and distribute the ball makes him an ideal candidate to partner with Fede Valverde in the center of the field.

Tchouaméni has been a key player for Xabi Alonso, who has used him in various positions depending on the team's tactical needs. His adaptation to different roles and his experience in high-level competitions make his inclusion in the starting eleven a natural decision.

Thiago Pitarch: the academy's bet

Meanwhile, Thiago Pitarch, a homegrown player from Real Madrid, has impressed during preseason with his energy, intensity, and vision of the game. Despite his young age, he has shown a tactical maturity that has caught Xabi Alonso's attention. His ability to win back possession and his dynamism in midfield make him a viable alternative for the match against Osasuna.

Pitarch, who is 18 years old, has been one of the sensations of the preseason, actively participating in friendlies and training sessions with the first team. His performance has been so outstanding that the club are considering offering him a contract renewal to secure his future at the club.

With Camavinga sidelined, Xabi Alonso faces a decision for the league debut: opt for Tchouaméni's experience and solidity or take a risk with Pitarch's youth. Both options have their merits, and the choice will depend on the strategy the coach considers most suitable to face Osasuna.