The town in Madrid where Jude Bellingham has bought a villa with a movie theater for his mother

Jude Bellingham has made it clear that his life is in Madrid and he has decided to stay. His place at Real Madrid is secured and his immediate future with the team is as well. That's why he has made a multimillion real estate investment and has bought two luxury homes.

They're both very close to each other. Each one is over 10,764 sq. ft. (1,000 m²) and each one has cost 16 million euros. The villas are in La Moraleja, this exclusive neighborhood is located in the municipality of Alcobendas.

| Europapress

It's one of the most expensive areas in the north of the capital. Businesspeople, celebrities, and international fortunes live there. The purchase has a clear plan: one of the houses will be for Jude Bellingham and the second home will be for his mother, Denise.

Jude Bellingham will soon live with his main pillar in Madrid

She currently lives with him in Valdemarín and she has been his great support since he arrived in Madrid. She also manages his finances and that's why she has approved the operation.

The homes are part of "The Trilogy", it's a project designed by Threeseven and Fran Silvestre Arquitectos. There are only three villas in the complex and now two belong to Jude Bellingham.

| Europapress

The place is privileged because it has views of Real Club de Golf La Moraleja and it's surrounded by nature. The architecture plays with volumes, twists, and slopes. The giant windows let in abundant light and the surroundings blend into the interiors.

Each house has more than 10,764 sq. ft. (1,000 m²) of built space. The gardens exceed 21,528 sq. ft. (2,000 m²). There are seven bedrooms, seven bathrooms, and also four parking spaces, everything is distributed over three floors.

Jude Bellingham will live peacefully in Madrid with his main pillar

The luxuries don't end there because the properties have an elevator. There are fireplaces, an outdoor and indoor pool, sauna, spa, and they have a gym, wine cellar, and a movie theater. Just the bathroom fixtures have cost more than 200,000 euros.

| Europapress

Denise has closely followed the construction and has visited the houses at least twice. She has checked the progress and the finishes. Everything has been thought out in detail.

With this purchase, Jude Bellingham has secured comfort and privacy. He has chosen one of the most exclusive enclaves in Spain and has chosen to live with one of the main pillars of his life. He has thus strengthened his family bond and his life in Madrid.