Happiness arrives at Lidl with the luxury product that leaves your home spotless

Lidl always comes up with ideas that surprise those who are looking for something different for their daily lives. The chain knows how to get into conversations with unexpected proposals. This time, they've done it with a basic item that breaks the mold.

What's interesting is that Lidl turns the simplest things into something that seems much more ingenious and appealing. It's not a passing trend or a complicated invention. It's a resource that offers a lot of possibilities at home.

A versatile basic to keep everything spotless

Lidl's proposal is a three-in-one multifunctional window cleaner that combines a sprayer, cleaning sponge, and drying squeegee in a single device. Designed for glass, mirrors, tiles, and plastic surfaces, it prevents the typical annoying streaks and leaves a clean finish in less time. The handle features a direct spray system, and the set includes a microfiber cloth that improves the final result.

| Lidl

The working width of this Lidl window cleaner is 11 in. (28 cm), enough to cover medium-sized windows or mirrors without too many passes. Thanks to this feature, it allows you to work faster and keep an even clean on large surfaces. The convenience is especially noticeable when used on large windows or glass doors where every detail makes a difference.

This three-in-one multifunctional window cleaner from Lidl is also designed for car care, as it makes cleaning windshields and mirrors easier. The advantage of having a single compact accessory means less space taken up at home and more practicality in use. Its design is precisely aimed at adapting to different situations, which makes it a very flexible tool.

| Lidl

The ease of refilling the tank with water or detergent makes it even more accessible and efficient for daily tasks. It doesn't require extra accessories or expensive products to work, which makes it a cost-effective option in the long run. Everything about this model is designed so that anyone can use it without technical complications or extra effort.

The appeal of a price that reinforces its value

One of the factors that makes this Lidl window cleaner a smart purchase is its current price of just 6.99 euros, with a 65% discount. This markdown puts it well below other alternatives on the market that offer fewer features at a higher cost. The difference in your wallet is clear and reinforces the appeal of an item that is already practical and versatile.

Lidl's pricing policy focuses on bringing useful products at low cost, which helps explain the popularity of this window cleaner. It's not a novelty or a recent launch, but an available item that stands out again now because of the current offer. That strategy shows that promotions aren't always limited to new products; they can also focus on basics that fulfill their daily function.

| Lidl

This type of offer allows access to tools that may have once seemed unnecessary, but with the current price become opportunities for savings. Instead of investing in several separate products, Lidl's window cleaner brings everything you need together in a single practical format. That combination of immediate savings and everyday usefulness is what makes it a sensible purchase.

The availability both on Lidl's website and in physical stores makes it even easier to get this three-in-one multifunctional window cleaner. It doesn't require complicated orders or long waits, which adds extra value to your purchase. Having the option to buy it at the same supermarket where you do your weekly shopping is a detail that brings it even closer to the consumer.

Prices and offers updated on 08/15/2025. They may be modified or canceled, and E-Notícies is not responsible for possible changes