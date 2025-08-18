they're knocking on real madrid's door for their lucky charm: florentino pérez smiles again

At Real Madrid, there have been curious episodes that go beyond soccer itself. One of the most recent has been the team's "amulet." Although he barely had any minutes, his presence coincided with several victories, and the stands joked that he brought luck every time he was included in the squad list.

The young player became an endearing figure in the locker room and among the fans. He wasn't a key piece from a sporting perspective, but he ended up symbolizing that positive aura that surrounds the white team at certain moments. That amulet label earned him a place in the fans' memory despite his secondary role.

Florentino Pérez and the failed attempt with Málaga

Florentino Pérez had welcomed the idea that Jeremy de León would find an opportunity at a club that would offer him minutes. Málaga emerged as an attractive option for all parties, and the deal seemed close to being finalized. However, negotiations cooled off, and everything indicates that this path has been ruled out.

The initial disappointment was evident because the idea of loaning or transferring him to the Andalusian club was considered beneficial. Real Madrid saw the opportunity to free up space, and the player would have a new setting to grow. Florentino, excited at first, had to accept that this agreement wouldn't move forward.

Hércules enters the scene

The good news for Real Madrid came with Hércules's interest. The Alicante club has moved closer and is willing to make an offer to acquire the amulet. This proposal brings a smile back to Florentino Pérez, who sees a new path opening up to solve the footballer's future.

Hércules, looking to strengthen with young and high-profile talent, understands that Jeremy brings more than just soccer. His amulet label can add an extra spark of excitement both in the locker room and among the fans. It's a signing that goes beyond sports and can create an emotional bond with the project.

A move that benefits everyone

For Real Madrid, reaching an agreement with Hércules means letting go of a player who needs minutes. At the same time, his role as a symbolic figure who accompanied the team in important victories is recognized. Florentino Pérez especially values that this deal keeps the positive narrative around the footballer alive.

Hércules would gain a profile that connects with the fans and can be a boost for morale. Jeremy would thus have the chance to play more, show his qualities, and leave behind the label of eternal substitute. In short, it's a move that everyone sees as a balanced solution.