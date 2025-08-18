There's already a winner, Gavi and Fermín López accept it: 'The decision is...'

The Joan Gamper Trophy always serves as a thermometer before the start of the season. This time, Fermín López not only delivered, but also put in a performance that places him at the center of the debate. With two decisive goals, the youth academy product showed character and quality at a time when the spotlight was on others.

Barça needed a message of confidence and Fermín delivered it on the field. His brace not only decided the match, but also opened a tactical discussion in the locker room. Now Flick has strong arguments on the table to reconsider the starting spot in midfield.

Direct competition with Gavi

Fermín López's breakthrough comes at a delicate moment for Gavi. The young Sevillian is still regaining his rhythm after his long injury and hasn't yet found the spark that made him indispensable. The coaching staff are closely watching how this internal competition develops.

The comparison is inevitable because both share similar positions in the system. While Fermín brings attacking presence and finishing, Gavi is more intense in pressing and recovering the ball. That duality can be a treasure for Barça, but also a dilemma for Hansi Flick.

A problem beyond the field

On top of all this, there's a personal situation that hasn't gone unnoticed. Gavi and Fermín López have experienced tensions off the field that have extended into the locker room. Although it was said to be about relationships, there's no information to support it, so we can't confirm it.

Barça wants to keep private matters separate, but they understand that internal harmony is essential. The sporting management are closely monitoring the issue, aware that a deteriorated relationship could end up affecting collective performance. Cohabitation in the locker room is a pillar that can't be allowed to be lost.

Hansi Flick is forced to make a decision

Hansi Flick faces the challenge of balancing meritocracy with emotional management. On one hand, Fermín López has earned a place through immediate performance. On the other, Gavi is a symbol of Barça and carries a weight that can't be ignored.

The decision about who starts will set the tone for the beginning of the season. Whatever the outcome, Flick knows his choice will send a message to the rest of the squad. The German coach seeks to keep competitiveness without fracturing the locker room.