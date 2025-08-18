The device that does everything for you in the kitchen just arrived at Lidl: it's going to sell out

Lidl shakes up the world of cooking once again with a proposal that combines ingenuity and power in one go. The German chain surprises with something you don't see every day on store shelves. Its arrival promises to change routines without warning and with its own unique style.

Lidl knows that the kitchen is a space where practicality and design must go hand in hand. That's why they've gone for a launch that's not only noticeable but also enjoyable. The result is a new product that's capable of setting trends without leaving anyone indifferent.

A powerful help for your daily cooking

Lidl's new food processor arrives with a design aimed at those who want to cook comfortably and achieve good results at home. It combines power, capacity, and functions that cover most daily culinary needs. Its modern look and solid structure make it ideal for any kitchen, regardless of style.

It features a 600 W motor that allows you to work with heavy doughs and dense mixtures without losing efficiency or speed. Its eight speed levels are complemented by a turbo function for moments that require an extra boost. With this precise control, every recipe keeps the texture and consistency it needs.

The stainless steel bowl has an approximate capacity of 1.32 gal. (5 liters), perfect for preparing large quantities without interruptions. The planetary kneading system ensures the mixture is homogeneous and reaches every corner. In addition, the tilting arm with a release button makes changing accessories quick and effortless.

It includes a dough hook, a whisk, and a flat beater, all with a non-stick coating to reduce cleaning and keep them in good condition. The LED display shows the working time, and the integrated timer helps you follow each recipe precisely. This way, the processor becomes an ally that saves time and simplifies every preparation.

Lidl's processor that combines performance and good price

This processor from Lidl stands out for offering a balanced combination of power, quality, and a very competitive price of 49.99 euros. Available in black, pink, and green, it lets you choose the color that best matches your kitchen's atmosphere. The proposal is attractive for those seeking performance without making a large investment.

Its versatility allows you to knead, stir, and mix with ease, adapting to ingredients of different densities. The stable structure prevents uncomfortable movements even during demanding or large-volume preparations. This ensures the work is comfortable and uninterrupted.

The design prioritizes ease of use, from assembling the bowl to removing each accessory. The turbo function is key for quick tasks like whipping egg whites, beating cream, or achieving smooth emulsions. The processor responds to both simple recipes and more technical creations.

Designed for users with different levels of experience, this processor from Lidl offers a perfect balance between control, power, and durability. It's a practical option for those who want to cook more and better, without complications and with good results. With it, the kitchen becomes a more creative and functional space.

