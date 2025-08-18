Rodrygo's latest move is beyond words, Xabi Alonso has had enough: 'That's it'

Real Madrid woke up today with a detail that didn't go unnoticed in Valdebebas. Amid transfer rumors and doubts about the continuity of some players, a specific gesture set off the alarm.

The players arrived at the training complex following their usual routine, although not everyone strictly followed the plan set by the coach.

Rodrygo is once again at the center of attention. The Brazilian forward is one of the most closely watched footballers, both for his performance and for the doubts surrounding his future. The day began with him as the main character, although not precisely because of his soccer.

Rodrygo and the clock as an enemy

The squad without injured players had their arrival time set for 9:30 a.m. This is a clear rule, established by Xabi Alonso to reinforce discipline and focus.

Rodrygo showed up at 9:42 a.m., a delay that might seem minor to any coach, but at Real Madrid it carries enormous weight. The demands at the club leave no room for margins or excuses.



At a club of this level, every detail matters. The 12-minute difference (12 min) isn't a simple oversight, but a sign that can spark internal debates. Xabi Alonso, aware of the importance of setting an example, reacted firmly.

Xabi Alonso's role in the Merengue locker room

Since he arrived on the bench, Alonso has repeated that effort and punctuality are non-negotiable. His style isn't based on names, but on a culture of daily work.

Faced with a delay like today's, the response was very clear: "That's it." That phrase shows that the margin for tolerance is minimal.

The message isn't just for Rodrygo, but for the entire locker room. The intention is to make sure no one thinks their status allows them to break internal rules. In Alonso's Real Madrid, commitment comes before any individual.

The future is hanging in the air and Manchester City are watching

This episode adds to the market uncertainty. Rodrygo remains on Manchester City's radar, a club that values his addition to strengthen their attack.

Real Madrid doesn't rule out listening to offers if they reach figures close to 100 million euros. For now, the board keeps the door open, although they insist there won't be any discounts.