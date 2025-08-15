Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz announce it: the next step in their lives is near

What began as an instant connection at the Coachella festival in 2017 has turned into a love story that defies distance, rumors, and family tensions. That first encounter between Brooklyn Beckham (26) and Nicola Peltz (30) was marked by a curious detail: both of them were in relationships at that time.

However, something clicked between them. Fate wanted their paths to cross again two years later at DiCaprio's Halloween party. Since then, they haven't been apart. In April 2022, the couple decided to seal their commitment with a spectacular wedding.

| Instagram, @brooklynpeltzbeckham

Now, after a hectic summer marked by certain frictions with the Beckham family, they have chosen to reaffirm their love with a vow renewal. The event took place last August 2 at Nelson Peltz's mansion, the actress's father, located in the exclusive Westchester County, New York. It was an intimate ceremony full of symbolism that, however, had a notable absence: none of the Beckhams attended.

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz are happier than ever together

Nicola wore a Bardot neckline dress adorned with floral appliqués, puffed three-quarter sleeves, and a medieval-inspired bodice that accentuated her figure. The flowing skirt, nude platform sandals, and a gold clutch completed a look worthy of a Disney princess.

| Instagram, @brooklynpeltzbeckham

As a personal touch, she carried a white flower in her hand with a ribbon and a gold pendant with the Star of David, alluding to her faith. Brooklyn chose a dark suit with a white jersey and no tie, letting sobriety and elegance speak for themselves.

Brooklyn Beckham's family was not at the couple's vow renewal

The altar, a circular platform surrounded by white flowers, was the setting where Nelson Peltz acted as officiant. The ceremony brought together the bride's siblings and nephews in a warm, family atmosphere.

| Instagram, @brooklynpeltzbeckham

"I could renew my vows with her every day," the businessman confessed to People. Brooklyn revealed that he is about to take another step for the sake of their relationship: getting the vows from this second wedding tattooed, which were "longer than the original ones."

Nicola is not far behind in emotional statements: "This day meant so much to us; I would marry him in every life." This message, along with the unpublished photos shared on social media, portrays a steadfast love. While the rift with the Beckham family seems to be widening, Brooklyn and Nicola continue writing their own story, without looking back.