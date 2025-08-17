U-turn at Verizon: many are stunned by this change of plans

What began as a company focused on telephony and mobile internet is now taking a turn that has surprised thousands of people. Verizon has made an unexpected decision: to venture into a field completely different from telecommunications. Its latest initiative in Chicago has made it clear that it wants to play a more active role in improving urban life.

This time, it has nothing to do with 5G or social media. The company has started installing a network of smart sensors in some Chicago neighborhoods. Not to improve mobile signal, but for something much more urgent: to monitor and anticipate floods.

This change marks a new stage for Verizon, which is now betting on technological solutions with a strong social and environmental impact.

| en.e-noticies.cat, Pexels de bongkarn thanyakij, Verizon

Verizon's proposal that changes everything

In collaboration with Hyfi and the Center for Neighborhood Technology (CNT), Verizon has deployed 50 water level sensors in flood-prone areas. These devices operate wirelessly, are powered by solar energy, and communicate in real time through Verizon's 5G network.

Their mission is simple but vital. It is to detect rising water levels as accurately as possible, before it becomes a risk for residents.

Chicago has been facing recurring urban flooding problems for years, especially during heavy storms. Its combined sewer system can't always absorb the excess water. This causes flooding in basements and streets.

With this new technology, the city seeks to reduce these damages through better planning. In addition to a faster response from authorities.

| Europa Press

The role of the sensor network

The sensor network not only provides data for emergency teams, but also seeks to involve the local population. CNT, together with community organizations, is organizing meetings to inform residents about how to use this information. This way, they can improve their preparedness for extreme weather events.

One of the most innovative aspects of the project is that the platform developed by Hyfi allows access to the data from a web application. In the near future, residents will be able to directly check water levels in their neighborhoods. This will give them more control and knowledge about their environment in critical situations.

This deployment in Chicago isn't the first. Verizon had already tested this technology in New Orleans, where it was used during Hurricane Francine. The results were so positive that now there are plans to extend this monitoring network to more cities in the coming years.