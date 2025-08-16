Katy Perry steps up to fix the mistake Orlando Bloom has made with his daughter

Amid a media whirlwind blending music, controversies, and family life, Katy Perry has surprised everyone with an unexpected gesture. She has shared never-before-seen images of her four-year-old daughter Daisy to counteract a recent mistake made by Orlando Bloom. The superstar, who is immersed in her acclaimed Lifetimes Tour, has offered a rare and revealing glimpse into motherhood on the road.

The gesture comes days after Orlando Bloom, her ex-partner and Daisy's father, was harshly criticized for posting on social media an image of the girl considered "inappropriate." In the original photo, taken during a pool moment, the girl appeared without the top part of her bikini.

| Europa Press

Although the actor quickly deleted the post and replaced it with another featuring a yellow heart partially covering the image, the damage was already done. Social media didn't take long to react with outrage, accusing him of "lack of judgment" and "disconnect from reality."

Katy Perry shares never-before-seen images of her daughter with Orlando Bloom

Aware of the commotion and the need to change the conversation, Perry decided to show a more controlled and careful side of her daughter. On Instagram, the singer posted a series of photos and videos that melted her fans' hearts.

In one of the most talked-about images, Daisy appears leaning against the window of a skyscraper, with her small hands and face pressed against the glass, mesmerized by the urban landscape. Dressed in a delicate black dress with a white collar and wearing her blonde curls in pigtails, the girl radiates sweetness.

| Instagram, @katyperry

Another endearing moment came with a video where Daisy stars in an impromptu puppet show for Katy Perry, using a stuffed lion. Among admiring comments, one follower assured that the girl "will be a great singer," following in Perry's footsteps. This is something the artist herself doesn't rule out, confessing that her daughter "loves music and singing."

Katy Perry shows that her daughter is the most important thing in her life away from Orlando Bloom

The singer also revealed how motherhood has changed the dynamics of her concerts. To respect Daisy's sleep schedule, she moved the start of her shows to 8:30 p.m., prioritizing the little girl's rest.

Moments like the one in April 2025, when Daisy shouted "My mom!" upon seeing her land from a flight, show that her daughter is already an essential part of her story. Perry is a woman who, even in the eye of the media storm, knows when to take control of the narrative.