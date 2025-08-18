Explosive combination: Costco's refreshing frozen dessert takes the USA by storm

In the midst of the hot season, dessert lovers are looking for options that are both refreshing and practical. Supermarket chains are betting on innovative products that win over an increasingly demanding public. Among so many offerings, a new favorite is making waves for its flavor and versatility.

These are Costco's JonnyPops popsicles, ice cream bars that combine natural ingredients and an ideal size. Their balance between sweetness and freshness has caught the attention of shoppers in the United States. In addition, they offer a wide variety of flavors, such as chocolate-dipped strawberry or watermelon, that cater to different tastes.

| Jonny Pops

An ice cream designed for all palates

JonnyPops popsicles stand out for being made with carefully selected ingredients, reveals All Recipes. They contain purified water, organic cane sugar, natural flavors, and fruit and vegetable concentrates to provide color and flavor. Their formula includes concentrated orange and strawberry juice, as well as natural stabilizers like guar gum and organic acacia gum.

To this is added the use of plant-based colorants such as turmeric and spirulina extract, which provide an attractive hue without resorting to artificial additives. Their composition is gluten-free, vegan, and suitable for kosher diets. They are also made in facilities that handle products with milk, coconut, and soy, but they do not contain peanuts.

The combination of these elements not only ensures a pleasant flavor, but also a light and healthy dessert. Consumers have noted that they are refreshing, not cloying, and their size is perfect for finishing a meal without feeling excessively full. This balance between pleasure and practicality explains much of their success in stores like Costco.

| ChatGPT

Popularity and price that surprise

The rise of these popsicles is not limited solely to their flavor or presentation. JonnyPops popsicles have become a favorite product for those who frequent Costco, thanks to the ease of finding different flavors in one package. This allows each family member to choose their favorite, increasing purchase satisfaction.

As for the price, each box sells for approximately $14.29 at Costco, which is considered a reasonable investment for a premium dessert. Their popularity has led to them selling out in some stores, proving that the combination of natural ingredients and variety of flavors is irresistible.

This ice cream has positioned itself as an option that manages to combine freshness, sweetness, and convenience. It not only satisfies the palate, but also meets quality standards and diverse dietary options. For those looking for a different summer dessert, JonnyPops popsicles represent the perfect choice to enjoy without complications.