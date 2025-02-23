Surprise Over Mònica Terribas's Latest Words About Her Son Marc: 'they Treat Him…'

Beyond the sets and microphones, Mònica Terribas is a woman with a personal story full of love, learning, and overcoming challenges. Her professional life has been marked by journalism, but on a more intimate level, her greatest pride is her family.

In a recent interview, the journalist shared details about her relationship with her husband, Sergi Cutillas. Additionally, the Catalan spoke about the deep admiration she feels for her son Marc, who has been her greatest life teacher.

| Twitter, @sergipicazo

Mònica Terribas and Her Beautiful Love Story with Sergi Cutillas

Destiny wanted Mònica Terribas and Sergi Cutillas to meet on the radio. It was during the program La vida en un xip, directed by Joaquim Maria Puyal, when their paths crossed. Puyal wanted to have the best sound technician and Sergi Cutillas was the ideal candidate.

Although their relationship didn't start immediately, time did its work. In 1995, years after having worked together and after a serious traffic accident he suffered in Cuba, the couple began dating. They also have a son in common: Marc.

| Twitter, @valex_cat

Marc, the Greatest Learning Experience in Mònica Terribas's Life

If there is something Mònica Terribas is certain about, it is that her son Marc, who has Down syndrome, has been her greatest lesson. "The most important thing I've done in life is in Marc," she confessed with emotion. The journalist explained how raising her son has transformed her as a person.

She asserts that the relationship between parents and children is a process of mutual learning. "They are never as you would like them to be and they end up shaping you," she expressed. For her, the essential thing is not her professional success but that Marc sees her calm and they enjoy the small moments together.

| Twitter, @aurafundacio

At 25 years old, Marc leads an active life. He works as a waiter at La Masia de Can Ametller in Sant Cugat. "They treat him like anyone else, serving in the dining room, if he does things well, they congratulate him, and if not, they tell him," she recounted with pride.

Marc has many hobbies: he studies English, plays the guitar, practices yoga, and plays paddle tennis. He doesn't live alone nor does he want to, but his horizon is clear: he wants to share his life with his girlfriend and, one day, get married. An aspiration that Mònica Terribas respects and supports with love.