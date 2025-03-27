Surprise: They Finally Reveal What Queen Sofía Did in the United States Years Ago

Leonor's naval training on Elcano will take her to visit numerous countries. The last of them will be the United States, from which her grandmother, Queen Sofía, holds a bitter memory. With three months to go before the heiress arrives in Trump's country, the great secret of the emeritus queen has just come out.

What Queen Sofía did in the United States years ago was fall flat on her face at the feet of President Clinton. He and Hillary were waiting to receive her at the doors of the White House, but Sofía didn't get to greet them. Her dress played a bad trick on her, and in front of hundreds of media, she starred in a most embarrassing moment.

| Instagram, @casareal.es

Queen Sofía and Her Bitter Moment in the United States

Queen Sofía has maintained a close relationship with the United States throughout her life. She stopped there during her honeymoon and years later would return to visit Felipe during his military training. However, precisely this year, when Leonor is on Elcano, marks 25 years since Sofía's most embarrassing moment in America.

On the occasion of the heiress's arrival in New York, what Queen Sofía did years ago in the United States has been revealed. During an official visit in the 90s, the emeritus visited the White House then inhabited by Bill Clinton and Hillary. Sofía was received with all honors, but at the moment of the welcome, she tripped on the stairs and fell at the president's feet.

The dress she wore for the reception played a bad trick on her, and she stepped on the hem just as she was about to climb the steps. In the seconds before the fall, Juan Carlos and Clinton tried to "catch the queen on the fly," without success. As a result, Queen Sofía ended up on the ground in front of the unflinching gaze of the First Lady, who didn't flinch.

The moment was captured by the media cameras, which immediately began to spread the news. The images of the fall quickly went viral worldwide, turning her visit into a bad memory that sees the light today. Despite the clumsiness of the incident, Queen Sofía maintained her composure and continued with the meeting as if nothing had happened.

Queen Sofía Will Return to the United States

The incident was not a cause for scandal or ridicule, but it was an embarrassing moment for Queen Sofía. Bill Clinton showed great concern for Sofía's health and approached to make sure she was okay, but she quickly recovered.

25 years after that moment, it is expected that Sofía will return to the United States coinciding with Leonor's arrival. The Royal House has already planned the emeritus's trip to New York, and grandmother and granddaughter could appear together at some official event.

| Europa Press

What is unknown is whether any White House official will attend Elcano's arrival at the city's port. It could even be Donald Trump himself in charge of welcoming Princess Leonor. It should be noted that Leonor, as soon as she sets foot on land, is the representative of the Spanish monarchy with all the protocol that entails.

Undoubtedly, the meeting with Trump would be a very uncomfortable moment for the heiress, due to the controversial political decisions of the American president. He could take advantage of the visit to send a clear message to Europe amid the confrontations he has with the Union. In any case, we will have to wait until June to witness that moment and the reunion between Leonor and Queen Sofía.