Surprise on 'Espejo Público' Thanks to What Gonzalo Miró Has Done with a Guest

Gonzalo Miró has once again surprised all the viewers of Espejo Público with the latest thing he has done with one of this morning's guests. The journalist had no qualms about questioning live the controversial decision made by this businessman.

Susanna Griso and her team of collaborators dedicated part of their broadcast to analyzing a controversial piece of information related to the world of bullfighting.

As they have stated, a businessman from our country has organized a bullfight in the Sanlúcar de Barrameda arena. A bullfighting event in which, to the surprise of many, children have become the main protagonists.

According to reports, free tickets are being offered to children under 12 years old in that bullring. A fact that, as expected, has caused a great stir on the set of Espejo Público.

So much so that, although the guest has assured that the minors will attend freely, Gonzalo Miró did not hesitate to question his words. "Yes, but not alone, right?" the Espejo Público collaborator reproached him.

Gonzalo Miró Surprises After Confronting a Guest Live on Espejo Público

Next Sunday, February 16, at 5:00 p.m., a bullfighting festival will be held in the Sanlúcar de Barrameda bullring in collaboration with the Mi Sobrino Manuel Association.

As it was revealed just a few days ago, the proceeds will go to this organization, "which promotes research into the RAC1 gene mutation of the rare disease Dandy-Walker Syndrome."

Now, Carmelo García, manager of this bullring, has entered live on Espejo Público to reveal more details about this charity event. However, his intervention was not as he expected.

Gonzalo Miró and the rest of the collaborators did not take long to reproach the guest for the decision they made to give free entry to all children under 12 years old. They believe that with this initiative, they are encouraging parents to take their children to see shows like this.

In an attempt to justify this decision, Carmelo assured that the children attend freely, something with which the television collaborator doesn't agree at all.

So much so that Gonzalo Miró did not think twice when assuring him that the minors don't go there "alone," but are taken by their parents. "Everyone takes the child wherever they want," the businessman replied.

As expected, Gonzalo's comment was highly applauded by several of his Espejo Público colleagues. "Look, the children don't go freely, they are taken by the parents," another collaborator assured.