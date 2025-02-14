What Happened with Princess Leonor in Elcano Raises Alarms: 'The Trip...'

Princess Leonor's journey on the Elcano ship has caused concern and raised alarms. Especially after learning what happened with the heiress on board: the risks and threats of the voyage are not shown. "The journey involves dangers," says Manuel García Ruiz, one of Elcano's commanders.

The Royal Household is aware of all the work the princess is doing on the ship, but many details are unknown. A voyage of these characteristics involves great risk and very serious problems could arise. If this were to happen, Leonor would be immediately repatriated to Spain.

| Europa Press

Princess Leonor Raises Alarms on Elcano

It has been a month since Princess Leonor boarded Elcano to continue her training as a midshipman. During this time, she has only set foot on land twice when they docked in Tenerife and Gran Canaria. Today, the heiress is expected to reach her next destination, Salvador de Bahia, in Brazil.

It should be noted that Elcano is equipped with all the technologies and comforts to facilitate the voyage. As well as a highly qualified professional medical team to act in cases of need. However, this has not prevented alarms from being raised with what happened with Leonor: she is subjected to many risks.

| Europa Press

"The journey involves dangers," explained Manuel García Ruiz, one of Elcano's commanders between 2021 and 2023. The midshipman knows the voyage very well and the ship's capacity to face adversities. Nevertheless, all navigation is inevitably exposed to a series of extreme situations that could have consequences.

The ship faces extreme conditions, such as storms and unforeseen accidents, that could endanger the safety of the crew, including Princess Leonor. The commander of Elcano highlighted that the best measure against these risks is prevention: "The best storm is the one that can be avoided," he emphasized.

| Europa Press

The midshipmen are subjected to an intense work routine, which includes hours of classes and maneuvers. Life on board, like that of other Navy ships, requires continuous effort to ensure operability. The risks are not only meteorological but also those derived from the very nature of the training.

In the case of Princess Leonor, she is actively participating in all activities involving herself like the rest of her peers. Hence, this activity has raised alarms about the possible consequences.

Princess Leonor Could Leave Elcano and Be Repatriated to Spain

Despite the risks, naval training is an essential step to complete Princess Leonor's military training. Just as her father and grandfather did, the heiress must complete this phase to become a second midshipman.

It will not be an easy task, as the voyage on Elcano could be affected by certain setbacks. The difficulties of living on board remain a constant concern. However, despite the conditions, the ship has specialized personnel to handle emergencies.

| Europa Press

Although there is a tendency to minimize the dangers, the authorities don't hide that this type of risky mission requires being well prepared for any eventuality. Therefore, there is a possibility that Princess Leonor could be repatriated to Spain if her health is compromised.

Additionally, it should be noted that the risks associated with the journey are not only physical but also psychological. Being away from home for a long time, subjected to rigorous training, and dealing with conditions at sea could take a toll on Princess Leonor.

We will have to wait to see the first images of the Princess of Asturias in Brazil to know how she is doing after her first transoceanic journey.