Statement on the Investigation of Anabel Pantoja and David Rodríguez: 'There Is a Change'

Two weeks after the investigation against Anabel Pantoja and David Rodríguez began, a revealing statement related to this delicate family matter has emerged. As several magazines have pointed out in recent days, "there is an evident change of attitude" in the physiotherapist.

It was on January 30 when the Superior Court of Justice of the Canary Islands confirmed that this measure had been initiated. All to discover the origin of the injuries that brought little Alma to the Maternal Hospital of Gran Canaria.

| @anabelpantoja00, Instagram

Since then, although Anabel Pantoja has assured on several occasions that her love for David Rodríguez remains just as strong, there are those who think otherwise. Rumors that have increased after the physiotherapist's return to Córdoba.

According to reports, and judging by his latest movements, everything points to something possibly happening within this media couple. The recent events have led the press to speculate about the possible fracture of their relationship.

A situation that wouldn't be far-fetched, considering the concerning accusation of alleged mistreatment of their baby currently weighing on Anabel Pantoja and David Rodríguez.

| Europa Press

In fact, little remains of those emotional moments that the content creator shared on social media after the birth of little Alma. Posts that, after the baby's hospital admission, disappeared completely.

Now, rumors point to an "evident change of attitude" in Anabel Pantoja and David Rodríguez. A theory that, according to some people, is reflected in several aspects: in their separate legal representation, the physical distance, and, apparently, their possible sentimental breakup.

A New Detail Emerges About the Investigation of Anabel Pantoja and David Rodríguez: "There Is an Evident Change of Attitude"

Two weeks have passed since we learned that an investigation had been initiated against Anabel Pantoja and David Rodríguez for alleged child abuse. Since then, rumors related to the couple's distancing have continued to increase.

A situation that originates from the latest and questionable steps they have taken in their relationship, including the decision they have made to handle their accusations separately. Among other things, because the investigation has focused on the physiotherapist.

| en.e-noticies.cat, Europa Press, Instagram, @anabelpantoja00

However, although several experts assure that it is a very common strategy in this type of case, some have been unable to avoid being surprised by the decision they have made.

In addition to all this, there is the latest and unexpected move by David Rodríguez. As confirmed, Anabel Pantoja's boyfriend has already returned to Córdoba to resume his work after ending his paternity leave.

Furthermore, as speculation has begun, the physiotherapist may have made this decision to prepare his complicated defense strategy with his boss, Mariló de la Rubia. However, what has attracted the most attention is the supposed "change of attitude" that the Cordoban has had.

According to the magazine Lecturas, after his return to Córdoba, "David has decided to remain silent and has barely opened up to the cameras and the press. Something that is very different from his attitude in recent days, when we have seen a young man quite talkative and approachable with the journalists," it added.

Meanwhile, the magazine Semana has pointed out that it is "an attitude that is very different from what was experienced these past days on the island." This information has been enough to fuel rumors of distancing between Anabel Pantoja and David Rodríguez.