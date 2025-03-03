Silence After the Information Diego Arrabal Has Confirmed About Camilo Blanes

Diego Arrabal has given a last-minute update related to Camilo Blanes. The journalist has dedicated one of his latest YouTube channel videos to the arrest and subsequent release of the late Camilo Sesto's son. The Marbella native has warned of the delicate situation Blanes is going through, who doesn't seem to be getting out of the spiral of self-destruction he is in for now.

"Bad news for Camilo Blanes," begins the former Telecinco collaborator to his followers. Diego Arrabal recalled that Camilo Blanes was arrested near his home. A police patrol asked him for documentation and proceeded to search him, then they found he was carrying 12 grams (42.3 oz.) of cocaine.

Diego Arrabal Warns of What Could Happen to Camilo Blanes

It should be noted that the maximum allowed for personal consumption is 7.5 grams (26.5 oz.). For this reason, Camilo Sesto's son was taken to the cell.

Diego Arrabal explained that hours later Blanes was released. Now, it only remains to wait, according to the journalist, for the trial to take place. The Andalusian considers that the sentence could be "three or four months," but if he has no prior convictions it is most likely that he will not go to prison.

Arrabal, meanwhile, doesn't understand how it is possible that Camilo Blanes's mother said a few days ago that her son "is better." He also wonders how it is possible that he carries 12 grams (42.3 oz.), or in other words, a total of 700 euros in drugs.

A source close to Blanes explained that the singer's son contacted his mother from the police station to explain what happened. Then, it was also revealed that he had a restraining order against the people he used to buy these substances from.

Camilo Sesto's Son Was Arrested for Drug Trafficking

This is why Blanes now has to go out to acquire the substances he usually consumes. Taking this into account Diego Arrabal suggests that the police could monitor him. If they find him with more than the allowed amount for personal consumption again, he could have "a legal problem that could lead him to prison."

This would be the path for Camilo Blanes to reintegrate and get out of drugs, the journalist stated on his channel. "Otherwise the consequences could be worse," warned Diego Arrabal to his followers.

Arrabal warns that if no measures are taken Blanes's end could be dramatic. Meanwhile his mother has once again shown her intention to help her son. She was seen by his side when he left the cell last Tuesday morning and also later when she joined him to the judicial facilities in Torrelodones.

Ornelas has been fighting for years for Camilo Blanes to stay away from bad company and cure his addictions. Although she has not succeeded so far the Mexican remains firm in her desire to help her son.