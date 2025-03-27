Resounding Applause for Queen Letizia for What She Has Done with the Children of Cape Verde

Queen Letizia's visit to Cape Verde has stood out for her focus and involvement in international cooperation. Her agenda included meetings with various institutions and groups to learn firsthand about the projects being carried out. During her visit, Queen Letizia received an ovation for what she did with some children: ensuring they are well-fed.

On her third day, the queen toured a school in Mindelo, where she closely observed efforts to ensure food security. This project promotes the local production of food and its distribution on the islands, supporting families in vulnerable situations. Letizia got involved in learning in detail about the entire process to ensure the distribution of food in all schools in Cape Verde.

| Europa Press

Queen Letizia Focuses on the Children of Cape Verde

Queen Letizia returns this Thursday from her cooperation trip to Cape Verde. There, she was able to see firsthand how Spanish cooperation helps reduce inequalities in the region by aiding its development.

In one of her visits, Letizia received applause for what she did with some children in the area: ensuring they receive food. It happened upon her arrival at a school in Mindelo on Wednesday. The queen was able to interact with the students and faculty of the center and observed firsthand the educational conditions in the area.

Above all, she was interested in how humanitarian organizations in the region work to ensure food security. Also, in the way food is distributed so that it reaches all educational centers. This way, it is ensured that no child suffers from food poverty.

During her visit to the school, Queen Letizia spoke with the students and was interested in their stories and opinions. As a token of appreciation, the children sang songs that brought a smile to Felipe's wife.

Letizia also toured a local market and met with farmers and fishermen. The initiative seeks to counteract food shortages and the difficulties caused by climate change. "There are fewer harvests and prices are rising," denounced the humanitarian organizations deployed in Cape Verde.

Queen Letizia Leaves a Mark on Her Latest Humanitarian Visit

One of the most relevant aspects of Letizia's visit was the attention to rural communities affected by the lack of basic food. Around 1,600 students in the most isolated areas face difficulties in accessing adequate nutrition.

For this reason, the queen wanted to visit one of those schools to learn firsthand about their true situation. Letizia is very aware of good nutrition and wanted to convey her concern to the institutions of Cape Verde. Her presence has been key to strengthening ties with the region and working together for its proper development.

| Europa Press

During the three days of the queen's trip, she has not stopped being interested in all the work being carried out. This is Queen Letizia's tenth international cooperation trip, focusing on development and gender equality issues.

In Cape Verde, she showed closeness to the inhabitants of Mindelo and supported local efforts to combat poverty and hunger. At all times, Letizia showed interest in understanding the reality of the communities and how to improve their well-being.

Her visit left a mark on its inhabitants, especially for her optimistic message and commitment to humanitarian projects to improve conditions. Letizia concluded her visit with a message of hope for the youth and future generations of Cape Verde.