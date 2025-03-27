Rose, the Woman Kate Middleton No Longer Speaks to After What Happened with William

Kate Middleton and Rose Hanbury used to be close friends, and for years, the two shared family moments and common social causes. They lived near each other in Norfolk and were seen together at important events. However, what began as a solid and friendly relationship ended abruptly due to rumors of infidelity that shook the British Royal Family.

A Friendship Broken by a Scandal

The break in the relationship between Kate Middleton and Rose Hanbury occurred in 2019, when rumors emerged about a possible infidelity of Prince William with the Marchioness of Cholmondeley. The leak of this rumor caused a great stir, especially because it happened while Kate was pregnant with her third child, Prince Louis. Although there was never an official confirmation from Kensington Palace, the news caused a great scandal.

| Europa Press

Until that moment, Kate and Rose maintained a friendly relationship, attending social and charitable events together. However, after the rumor spread, Kate Middleton began to distance herself from Rose Hanbury immediately. The break was so noticeable that the media began to speculate about the real reason behind their distancing, which seemed to be related to William's supposed extramarital affair.

Kate Middleton's Silence and the Constant Media Focus

Despite the years that have passed, the situation between the Princess of Wales and the Marchioness of Cholmondeley remains a topic of conversation. In 2023, the rumors were reignited when it was speculated that William had spent Valentine's Day with Rose. Although, once again, there was no official confirmation, the story recaptured the media's attention, which wondered if there was a marital crisis in the British Royal Family.

In the face of these speculations, Kate Middleton chose to stay away from Rose Hanbury and avoid any type of public contact. The Princess of Wales is known for her ability to handle media crises, and this time was no exception. However, the situation is not simple, as the two continue to share social circles within the aristocracy, making it inevitable for them to meet at some events.

Awkward Encounters and the Coronation of Charles III

One of the most revealing moments of this distancing occurred during the coronation of Charles III in May 2023. Although both were part of the event, Kate and Rose avoided any type of interaction. Even though their children were present at the ceremony, there was no eye contact between them, which made it clear that the relationship was completely broken.

This incident at the coronation reaffirmed the versions that circulated years ago, making it evident that the distancing between Kate and Rose has deep roots. Today, the speculations continue, but the truth is that the friendship between the Princess of Wales and the Marchioness of Cholmondeley seems to have undoubtedly come to an end.