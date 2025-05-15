A theft in 'Supervivientes' endangers Álvaro Muñoz Escassi: 'He's in really bad shape'

Álvaro Muñoz Escassi began his journey in the current edition of Supervivientes last March. The horseman, who already participated in the aforementioned reality show 16 years ago, was then forced to leave due to an injury. Now, when he seemed overshadowed by other contestants, Lara Dibildos's ex has put himself in danger due to the controversial decision he has made.

The Sevillian broke one of the contest's rules, so the management of Supervivientes called his attention. "Indeed, it was a super difficult decision. It's wrong, I admit it," Escassi acknowledged.

Álvaro Muñoz Escassi thought of others before the rules of Supervivientes

It all started when the Andalusian received food as a reward after passing a test. The survivor was forced to choose several of his companions to share the precious prize. Borja, Anita, Montoya, and Álex were the lucky ones who could also taste the food that had been prepared for them.

The program's organization, shortly after, gathered the inhabitants of Playa Furia to inform them of the serious infraction they had committed. All, except Carmen Alcayde, had kept food from the reward won by Escassi in their pockets.

"It seemed very unfair to me that Carmen didn't eat," said Sheila Casas's current boyfriend. Carlos Sobera, who was the one who discovered the serious violation of the rules committed by the contestants, stated: "You hid food in your pockets."

Escassi at all times acknowledged what he had done and wanted to explain the reasons that led him to make such a decision. "We had to leave a colleague out just because, that made me feel super bad. I put a piece of meat in my pocket to give it to Carmen," the horseman clarified.

His companions explained that the decision to keep food had been made individually, that it wasn't something agreed upon. "We wanted Carmen to be able to eat because the situation on the beach is worse than ever," Borja expressed.

Montoya, meanwhile, explained that "he would do it 50 million more times." A gesture appreciated by Carmen Alcayde, who acknowledged that if there were a sanction, she preferred it to be for being generous and not for the opposite. "I didn't eat, for the record," the Valencian emphasized, as they were caught before she could take a bite.

Next, the Basque presenter explained the consequences derived from the survivors' behavior. "All of you are going to suffer the corresponding punishment," he began warning. He announced: "These croquettes that you have won in the reward test will no longer be yours, they will now belong to Playa Calma."

Carmen Alcayde was grateful for her companions' gesture

If the above had not been enough, Carlos Sobera made it clear afterward that both he and the organization of Supervivientes expect a change in attitude from the contestants.

"Let it not happen again," the communicator said. "Otherwise, all those involved will receive a direct nomination without exception," Sobera concluded.

Finally, despite Escassi's commendable gesture in thinking of his companion, the program's organization gave more weight to the reality show's rules than to the Sevillian's generosity.