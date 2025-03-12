Radical Turn in Viggo Mortensen's Life After What Happened with His Girlfriend, Ariadna Gil

Viggo Mortensen has made a decision that has radically changed his life. The American actor has decided to establish his residence in Madrid, leaving behind New York and other places where he has lived. All of this has been motivated by the deep love he feels for his partner, Ariadna Gil.

For decades, the artist has led a nomadic life, moving between different countries due to his career and adventurous spirit. He has spent long periods in the United States, Argentina, and Denmark, but now he has made a definitive decision. His choice is not a coincidence, as his partner, Ariadna Gil, has expressed on several occasions her desire to settle in Spain permanently.

| Europa Press

Mortensen hasn't hesitated to join her in this new chapter of her life, once again showing his commitment to the relationship. Twenty years ago, the actor was at the peak of his career, achieving success after success in the film industry. His portrayal of Aragorn in the Lord of the Rings trilogy catapulted him to worldwide fame, making him one of the most recognized actors of his generation.

Thanks to his talent and dedication, he gained the recognition of the public and critics, amassing a great fortune over the years. It is estimated that his net worth amounts to about 40M euros, but he has never been a man who is swayed by top-level or ostentation. Despite his great fame, he has always been a discreet and reserved person regarding his personal life.

However, his love for Ariadna is evident to everyone around them. In November 2023, the couple was seen strolling through the streets of Madrid, enjoying a moment of intimacy and complicity. In those images, they could be seen kissing passionately, without worrying about the attention of onlookers or cameras.

Their love story began in 2006, when Ariadna and Viggo met on the set of Alatriste, a project that united them both professionally and personally. Two years later, in 2008, the friendship that had been born on set transformed into a genuine romance. Since then, they have built a solid relationship, full of mutual respect and admiration.

Viggo Mortensen Has a Son

Over the years, the couple has changed homes several times, always seeking the ideal place for their life together. Initially, they settled in the Ramón y Cajal neighborhood, but over time they decided to move to Barquillo Street, where they have found greater stability. Although they haven't had children together, Ariadna has two children from a previous relationship, while Viggo is also the father of a son.

Henry, the actor's only son, has followed in his father's footsteps in the film industry. He has worked as an actor, director, and anthropologist, developing his own career that has led him to participate in various productions. The relationship between father and son is close, although Viggo prefers not to talk too much about his family life in the media.

| Europa Press

However, there are aspects of his life that he does share enthusiastically, such as his passion for music and literature. In addition to his film career, Mortensen is also a talented musician and writer, facets he has developed alongside his acting work. Another notable trait of his personality is his skill with languages, as he is fluent in several languages.

He speaks English, Spanish, French, and Danish, and in recent years he has shown great interest in Galician. In January of this year, his defense of the use of this language went viral on social media, generating a wave of positive reactions among speakers of this language. For Mortensen, languages are a cultural treasure that must be preserved and valued.

Viggo Mortensen, Focused on His Profession

Despite having left behind the Hollywood life, he remains fully active in the world of film and art. Since his move to Spain, he has participated in more than ten films, showing that his passion for acting remains intact. His commitment to art and cinematic storytelling has led him to explore new professional challenges.

This year, Mortensen is releasing a very special project for him. Until the End of the World is his new film, a movie he has written, directed, and starred in, reaffirming his multifaceted talent. The production promises to be a reflection of his artistic sensitivity and unique vision of cinema.

Madrid has become his definitive home, the place where he has found stability and happiness alongside Ariadna Gil. His life has taken a radical turn in recent years, but everything indicates that he is in