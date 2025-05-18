Queen Sofía in danger due to Bárbara Rey's new confession: no one expected it

Bárbara Rey doesn't seem to be afraid of the legal consequences that the publication of her memoirs might have. The former vedette, who is about to release her autobiography Yo, Bárbara: mis memorias, has revealed something that could greatly harm Queen Sofía.

If in her day Bárbara already hinted that the one pulling the strings at Zarzuela was Felipe VI's mother, now she has wanted to confirm this situation using a literary simile. "I know courts and circuses and they are the same," can be read in the aforementioned book.

She adds: "You think the tamer is the star and the star is the lion." A phrase with which Bárbara Rey wanted to make it clear that, in this case, the lion is Sofía.

It will be on June 12 when readers can go to bookstores to get a copy of the book signed by Bárbara Rey. The presenter María Patiño got ahead and gave some hints about the book that also talks about the behind-the-scenes story of the vedette's relationship with the former Head of State.

It is the first time that Ángel Cristo's mother tells her unvarnished truth about her relationship with Juan Carlos I. But in addition to addressing what she experienced with Felipe VI's father, she also tackles other issues in her recent work. Bárbara speaks like never before about her childhood, her adolescence, and the moment she became one of the most desired women in our country.

The television personality initially planned to release her memoirs post mortem. However, she changed her mind after the latest moves made by her son Ángel, feeling the need to reveal events that have not yet come to light.

The truth is that the publication of Bárbara Rey's most desired book could coincide with the moment when Juan Carlos I's memoirs are released. The emeritus has expressed his desire to tell his version of past events and will do so in a book titled Reconciliation.

Juan Carlos already informed Felipe in his day of his intention to write a book in which he would talk about his life. A work in which he could respond to some of the chapters printed in the autobiography signed by Bárbara Rey.

After numerous scandals involving Queen Sofía's husband, Juan Carlos I himself has decided to speak out to reveal his truth.

What Juan Carlos didn't count on was that Bárbara would reveal events in which the emeritus was a protagonist. Like that phrase in which Sofía is portrayed as the person who pulled the strings of what happened at Zarzuela.