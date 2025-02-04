Queen Letizia breaks her silence without Felipe VI and confesses what happened: 'This year...'

Today, as is tradition, Queen Letizia has acted as the patron of an event organized by the Spanish Association Against Cancer (AECC). An event for World Cancer Day. And in it, which she attended without Felipe VI, she broke her silence to talk about the projects that have been decided upon for 2025.

Thus, among other things, Letizia stated that this association "this year is going to continue with great intensity dedicating itself to prevention." Specifically, focusing on tobacco and other products like vapes and electronic cigarettes.

Queen Letizia, without Felipe VI, confesses what is going to happen

Queen Letizia always sponsors the events organized for World Cancer Day, which the aforementioned Spanish association organizes. This morning she did it again, without the presence of her husband, Felipe VI.

She, in addition to getting to know the Más Datos Cáncer platform in depth, gave a speech. In it, she made clear the importance of being aware of this disease. She stated: "One in two men and one in three women are going to suffer from cancer throughout our lives."

"So it interests all of us that survival, when diagnosed, is as high as possible. And also that the incidence decreases."

Similarly, Letizia broke her silence to explain what will be the main focus of the AECC's work during 2025. In this regard, she stated: "She dedicates a lot of time and effort to prevention, which is the word, one of my favorites, but also that of many people who are here."

"This year it is going to continue with intensity dedicating itself to prevention regarding tobacco and the consumption of products like electronic cigarettes and vapes. Products that health authorities associate with certain pathologies."

Queen Letizia, as Honorary President of the AECC, has shown her support for patients with this disease and conveyed a hopeful message. Her presence and words reinforce the Royal House's commitment to the fight against the aforementioned pathology.

At the event, she also wore a dress in a hopeful green tone. A symbolic gesture that reinforces her words of support and optimism toward those affected by this scourge.

Queen Letizia knows the Más Datos Cáncer platform

During the event, Queen Letizia and everyone were introduced to the Más Datos Cáncer platform, the first open data space on this disease in Spain. This seeks to provide detailed and accessible information for researchers, health professionals, and society in general. All with the aim of improving the understanding and approach to cancer in the country, in terms of prevention, diagnosis, or healthcare.

This way, it has become clear that our country, with the support of Queen Letizia, continues to make efforts in research, prevention, and support for patients and their families. All for the fight against this harsh disease.