Princess Leonor Sets Off Alarms Within the Royal Family: 'There's a...'

Princess Leonor has once again raised alarms with breaking news: there are photos of her in a bikini. In this scenario, the royal household has already activated all alerts to prevent these images from coming to light. "There is a very clear campaign orchestrated from Zarzuela to preserve the privacy of the heir to the throne," explains Lorena Vázquez about the institution's actions.

These images, if they really exist, could come to light due to the growing media attention surrounding the heir to the throne. The royal household's concern about the possible leak of photos of Princess Leonor is evident, and they are already working to prevent it. However, Vázquez maintains that the images could come to light given that "there is freedom of expression."

| Europa Press

Princess Leonor in the Spotlight

For years, the royal household has tried to control as much as possible the media's access to the private lives of its members. The concern is now increasing, especially because Princess Leonor is completing her training in the Navy. The heir has become newsworthy, and every headline featuring her takes on special significance.

The latest thing to raise alarms within the Royal Family is the possible existence of photos of Leonor in a bikini. This is confirmed by Lorena Vázquez, revealing how the royal household has reacted to this 'threat' that puts the princess in the spotlight. "There is a very clear campaign orchestrated from Zarzuela to preserve the privacy of the heir to the throne," Vázquez explained on Aquí Catalunya.

| Casa Real

As she points out, there is "an absolute" and real concern that these images will come to light, if they really exist. Especially for Queen Letizia, who was already a victim of photos of her in a swimsuit when she was still Princess of Asturias. Those images were published in Semana and led to the then princess's physique being scrutinized.

Now, Letizia doesn't want her daughter to be "objectified" and is trying to protect her privacy and prevent her from being photographed in a swimsuit. This goal is currently slipping out of her hands, as Princess Leonor is in the midst of a journey on Elcano. Despite this, a whole machinery has been set in motion to protect the future queen's privacy.

Princess Leonor Activates All Alerts Over Her Bikini Photos

No media outlet has yet ventured to publish the photos that supposedly exist of Princess Leonor in a bikini. This would be due to the "campaign" that Vázquez claims Zarzuela has launched to prevent their leak.

However, Lorena trusts that at some point we will indeed see Leonor in a swimsuit on some cover. "I want to think that there is freedom of expression," the journalist noted despite the royal household's attempts.

| Europa Press

In her opinion, the images could generate a rapprochement with the people, although it is unclear exactly how this could help her public image. Princess Leonor already enjoys a good reputation among citizens, and seeing her in a swimsuit is not crucial to improving it.

The leak of this type of images always generates controversy, whether it is Leonor or any public figure. The tendency is to objectify the person, without it contributing positively to the celebrity themselves. The proof is in Letizia, who despite her involvement in public events, the focus is most often on her outfits.

The image of Princess Leonor, as a future queen, is carefully managed to prevent her from being perceived incorrectly or becoming a target of criticism. In this context, the role of the media is crucial to ensure that both her privacy and dignity are respected.