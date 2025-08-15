Héctor Fort, right-back from Barça who was trained at La Masia, is experiencing his final days as a culer footballer. While it is true that Héctor Fort could leave on loan, Barça's plan is to transfer him while keeping control over the footballer from Barcelona, who would leave the club after many seasons. Flick has never seen Héctor Fort as ready, who had a long conversation with Marcus Rashford: the English striker reportedly recommended that he look for playing time this summer.

Just like Héctor Fort at Barça, Marcus Rashford also went through a similar situation at Manchester United, so the English striker knows what the Catalan is feeling. In fact, Héctor Fort and Marcus Rashford have shared many moments during the preseason. Barça's top scorer reportedly spoke with Héctor Fort to recommend a new destination: Aston Villa, who are pushing hard to finalize the signing of Héctor Fort.

| E-Noticies

Marcus Rashford is older than Héctor Fort, but he also knows what it is like not to be part of the current coach's plans, so he can give more than adequate advice. In addition, Marcus Rashford was at Aston Villa, so he can speak with authority about the experience and the way the English club operates, which is looking to buy Héctor Fort. Barça's plan is clear: they don't count on Héctor Fort, but they want to keep a buy-back option in case he earns the chance to be a culer again after working in England.

Marcus Rashford goes after Héctor Fort to tell him the truth: "They don't want you here"

The future of Héctor Fort, who is only 19 years old, remains uncertain and he continues to receive offers to leave Barça. Hansi Flick doesn't count on him and Barça's plan is to free up his spot by finalizing a transfer in these last days of the summer transfer window. Héctor Fort's latest offeror is Aston Villa, managed by Unai Emery, who reportedly called Barça to express interest in the Catalan star.

The right-back has a hard time getting playing time due to the presence of Koundé and Eric Garcia and is one of the culer squad members most likely to leave. In addition to Aston Villa, where Marcus Rashford played for part of last season, other clubs such as Ajax or Dortmund also wanted to secure the right-back's services.

According to journalist Matteo Moretto, Aston Villa have inquired about Héctor Fort's situation to strengthen the right side of their defense. Marcus Rashford and Héctor Fort have already discussed this possibility: the striker has recommended that he leave Barça, because it is clear that in Barcelona they don't count on him.