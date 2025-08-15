Pau Cubarsí politely asks Flick: 'Against Mallorca I want by my side...'

Tomorrow LaLiga begins for Barça with their visit to Mallorca at Son Moix. Hansi Flick is clear that he must line up his best men without exception to secure the first three points of the season. The German coach knows that the Balearic side have a lot of offensive talent, so a solid defense will be needed to achieve victory.

Hansi Flick has to decide who will partner Pau Cubarsí in the center of defense. After Iñigo Martínez's departure to Al-Nassr, Flick has been left without the perfect partner for the young academy player. Nevertheless, he has reliable options that adapt to different playing styles.

If Pau Cubarsí needs a more physical profile by his side, he can count on Ronald Araújo, who brings power and aerial ability. On the other hand, Andreas Christensen offers more control and clean ball distribution. The key is to choose the ideal partner for each context, and that decision falls to Hansi Flick.

There is no doubt about Pau Cubarsí's place in the starting line-up, as he has taken on a substantial role in defense. At just 18 years old, he wears the number "5" jersey (dorsal '5'), Puyol's legacy, and does so with remarkable maturity. Inheriting that number inspires responsibility and leadership in the locker room.

Pau Cubarsí's decision for Mallorca-Barça

Pau Cubarsí has kept several conversations with Hansi Flick ahead of the match against Mallorca. He has done so to analyze the opponent and express his desire to have Ronald Araújo as his partner. He knows that Muriqui, Mallorca's striker, dominates hold-up play and aerial duels, so he needs a physical partner who can also handle those challenges.

So, barring any last-minute surprises, Ronald Araújo will be the starter alongside Pau Cubarsí at Son Moix. Meanwhile, Christensen would have to wait for his turn on the bench to provide control if circumstances require it. That decision is motivated by Muriqui's presence in Mallorca's attacking line.

Ronald Araújo, from outcast to starter

The last few months have been truly eventful for Ronald Araújo. In a short time, he has gone from not being counted on by Hansi Flick to becoming the team's starter. Iñigo Martínez's departure and Mallorca's characteristics have led to this situation.

Now, seeing his new role in the squad, Ronald Araújo is clear that it's worth staying at Barça. In January, he wasn't so sure, but now everything has changed. He knows that if he performs well against Mallorca, he can keep his starting spot throughout the season.