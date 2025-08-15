La Liga kicks off this Friday, but the transfer market will remain open until the end of August, so Barça and the rest of the teams are still working on their squads. Barça doesn't expect any more signings, but they could be forced to sell in order to register players, since, for now, only Joan García will be in Mallorca. The registrations of Marcus Rashford or Gerard Martín will have to wait, but Barça could activate a sale valued at €45 million ($45 million) to be able to close this chapter for good.

In this regard, half of La Liga are fighting over a discard from Hansi Flick, who doesn't count on a young gem facing a lot of competition in his position on the field. Even though he is a Barça discard, half of La Liga are fighting over the "leftovers" from a Hansi Flick who wants to raise the level of competition in a decisive season in Barcelona.

E-Noticies, @FCBarcelona_es

The transfer market remains open and anything can happen, but sources from Barça assure that the departure of this Hansi Flick discard is close, especially because it is necessary. Barça needs to register players and could close a last-minute sale in order to achieve some "fair play", although sources from the Catalan club aren't sure about it. Hansi Flick, meanwhile, has authorized Barça: they don't count on this young star who is liked by more than 7 teams in La Liga, which kicks off this August 15.

Barça consider the squad almost closed in terms of arrivals, but Hansi Flick already knows that it's very likely the club will have to sell in order to register players. Joan García, Barça's starting goalkeeper, and Marcus Rashford are the priorities, but Hansi Flick knows that Barça might have to part with a discard to be able to register the Englishman. In fact, it's unlikely this will happen before Saturday, so Rashford's participation against Mallorca is in doubt, at least as of this Friday.

Just like Barça, many other teams in La Liga are working to build their squads. It's clear that Javier Tebas's rules, president of La Liga, make everything a bit more complicated, but up to 7 teams want Barça's discard valued at €45 million ($45 million). This is Dani Rodríguez, a winger who made his La Liga debut against Valladolid last season and who is represented by Pini Zahavi, the Israeli agent who also represents Flick.

Flick discards him, but there's a lot of interest in him in La Liga: "7 teams have already asked..."

Dani Rodríguez is one of the great talents from La Masia, but his position is full of competition and, therefore, his departure is very likely at the end of this transfer window. Barça and Flick would like him to stay with the reserve team, but Belletti's team will play in 2RFEF and it's a category that is not very competitive or attractive for a standout like Rodríguez.

Up to 7 teams in La Liga have asked about Dani Rodríguez's future, who could be worth about €45 million ($45 million) in the not-too-distant future. Among those insisting the most is Valencia CF, who are finishing a great transfer window and want Dani Rodríguez on loan with a mandatory purchase option.