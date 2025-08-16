On Monday, Lidl launches the luxury product you'll use every day: bomb, total quality

This Monday, Lidl arrives with a proposal that's going to get people talking. It's an ideal product for everyone looking for something practical, functional, and with the touch of style everyone desires. Best of all, you won't have to spend much to get it.

Lidl keeps showing they know what their customers are looking for. With a new addition that adapts to any style and need, this option will be hard to resist. The best part is, its price couldn't be more attractive.

A product that stands out for its simplicity and functionality

This Monday, Lidl presents a thermal bottle that's caught attention for its practical and efficient design. Made of stainless steel, this product features double-wall construction, which guarantees that drinks keep their temperature for hours. In addition, since it's BPA-free, it doesn't alter the taste or introduce chemicals into your liquids, ensuring a healthier drinking experience.

| Lidl

With a capacity of 28.7 fl. oz. (850 ml), this bottle adapts to daily needs, whether you take it to work, the gym, or on a walk. Available in three basic colors—beige, black, and pink—it has a simple yet modern design, ideal for matching any style. Although it's not dishwasher safe, it's easy to clean by hand, which ensures you can use it every day without complications.

Additionally, the stainless steel construction ensures the product is durable and resistant to wear, unlike conventional plastic bottles. Its design prevents condensation from forming, so you won't have to worry about moisture on the outside. This feature makes it an excellent option for those looking for a product that keeps their drinks cold or hot for longer.

| Lidl

As for its price, Lidl has managed to keep it affordable, offering this product for 7.99 euros. This makes it an economical option for those who need a quality thermal bottle without having to turn to more expensive brands. Without a doubt, it's a great alternative that doesn't sacrifice functionality or design for a low price.

A thermal bottle that adapts to your needs

Lidl's thermal bottle is an ideal option for those looking for an accessible and functional alternative to other more expensive models on the market. At just 7.99 euros, this item offers performance comparable to thermal bottles from more well-known brands. Its stainless steel construction ensures greater durability and resistance to daily use, making it a long-term investment.

Available both in physical stores and on Lidl's website, this thermal bottle is easy to get and perfect for those looking for a simple and effective product. Its 28.7 fl. oz. (850 ml) capacity is ideal for keeping you hydrated throughout the day without having to refill it constantly. It's perfect for taking to work, exercising, or enjoying an outdoor walk.

| Lidl

Despite its low cost, Lidl has managed to offer a quality design that doesn't sacrifice functionality for price. The bottle performs similarly to much more expensive options, which makes it an attractive option for any consumer. In addition, since it's BPA-free, it's a healthier option than other plastic containers, which adds extra value to the product.

With a modern aesthetic and three different colors to choose from, this thermal bottle easily adapts to different tastes. If you're looking for a bottle that matches your style while remaining functional, Lidl's proposal is an ideal option. Especially to incorporate into your daily routine.

Prices and offers updated on 08/13/2025. They may be modified or canceled, and E-Notícies is not responsible for possible changes