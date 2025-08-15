Fabrizio Romano confirms Pep Guardiola and Real Madrid, just one condition

Fabrizio Romano has more work than ever in this transfer market. The renowned Italian journalist is keeping an eye on every move happening in the major European leagues and, especially, on what is going on with the continent's most powerful clubs. His latest report has shocked fans because it directly involves two giants: Manchester City and Real Madrid.

Specifically, Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Pep Guardiola is very interested in acquiring the services of a Real Madrid player. However, for this to become a reality, the Catalan coach has set a very clear requirement that must be met no matter what. The key lies in a footballer who could leave Manchester City in the coming days.

| Europa Press

Pep Guardiola restructures Manchester City looking at Real Madrid

Pep Guardiola has spent weeks renewing and adjusting his squad to face the new season with guarantees. The coach has approved major departures, such as Jack Grealish to Everton, and he also has a major signing in mind for the goalkeeper position with Gianluigi Donnarumma as his main target. His plan is to bring Manchester City back to the top, but with a more balanced squad prepared to face multiple challenges.

Moreover, in recent hours we have learned that Pep Guardiola is very close to finalizing the sale of Savinho to Tottenham. The young Brazilian winger has not managed to fit in at City, so he could leave Manchester this very summer. With this departure, Pep would have a clear path to negotiate with Real Madrid for the arrival of his replacement.

Fabrizio Romano confirms it: Pep Guardiola wants Rodrygo

With his sights set on Real Madrid, Pep Guardiola has requested the signing of Rodrygo. In fact, Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Pep Guardiola is a great admirer of Rodrygo, and that he would support his signing as long as Savinho's departure is finalized. This could be the bomb of the summer.

According to Fabrizio Romano: "Manchester City are seriously considering Rodrygo in case Savinho leaves. Pep Guardiola would love to work with him". This is a clear statement of intent that could lead to one of the most talked-about transfers in recent times.

For now, Rodrygo is still a Real Madrid player. However, if Savinho leaves Manchester City and heads to Tottenham, the situation could change. Pep Guardiola is waiting to see what happens.