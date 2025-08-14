David Beckham and his wife, Victoria Beckham, are leaving: they can't stand the situation anymore

David Beckham and his wife, Victoria Beckham, have decided to leave during a difficult time for the family. The couple has felt the need for a break and to distance themselves from an environment that, in recent months, has become hard to bear. Their decision has sparked curiosity and reignited speculation about what is happening in their closest circle.

This time, the reason points directly to their eldest son, Brooklyn Beckham. The couple has chosen the Mediterranean as a refuge, sailing along the French coast on an exclusive yacht, accompanied by three of their children, Romeo, Cruz, and little Harper Seven. However, behind the smiles and summer images, Brooklyn's absence stands out, as his relationship with the family has deteriorated to the point that he hasn't joined them on this vacation.

| Instagram, @victoriabeckham

Sources close to the family have confirmed that David and Victoria can't stand the situation with Brooklyn any longer. In recent months, disagreements and a lack of communication have increased, creating an emotional distance that's hard to overcome. This family tension has led the couple to seek a space where they can find some calm and protect the rest of their children from this conflict.

David and Victoria Beckham enjoy their vacation in the Mediterranean amid awkward silences

Despite the absence of the eldest Beckham, the vacation continues with Romeo, Cruz, and Harper Seven, who are enjoying the peace and privacy of the coast. The family has shared moments of closeness and fun, from impromptu soccer matches on the yacht's deck to dinners under the stars in secluded coves. Nevertheless, the atmosphere is far from completely relaxed.

| Instagram, @victoriabeckham

The tension became even more evident during Harper's recent 14th birthday. Sources close to the family indicated that Brooklyn wasn't in contact with his sister, a situation that's been interpreted as a symptom of the growing family estrangement. "She hasn't done anything and she's only 14 years old," a source told the Daily Mail, reflecting the concern this delicate moment is causing within the innermost circle.

The Beckhams bet on unity amid the family crisis

David and Victoria, meanwhile, are trying to keep stability and strengthen unity with the children who are present. They've used this retreat to reinforce family bonds and offer Romeo, Cruz, and Harper an environment of affection and support. Despite their efforts, Brooklyn's absence is a constant shadow that reminds them of the complexity of the situation.

The future of the family relationship depends on whether Brooklyn decides to get closer or if the emotional distance will keep separating them. Meanwhile, David and Victoria keep prudence and discretion, seeking to preserve stability during this difficult stage. Brooklyn, focused on his relationship with Nicola Peltz, remains distant, leaving the family's future hanging in the air.